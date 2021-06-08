The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMPS, for ages 5-13, are scheduled for June 7-10, June 14-17, June 21-24, July 19-22 and July 26-29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for July 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
LEAGUES
• EASTMAN RECREATION is registering for its baseball/softball leagues for boys and girls ages 5-17. Games will be played at Brickyard Park. The season begins June 1, and the season-ending tournament will be played July 8-15. Most teams will play three games per week; no games will be played July 5-6. For more information call (423) 229-3771 or visit eastmanrecreationclub.com.
TOURNAMENTS
• TENNESSEE YOUTH BASEBALL ASSOCIATION State Championship Tournaments for age groups 3-18 — rec division and open division, boys and girls — will be held July 16-18 and July 23-25. To register your team, coaches should call (615) 319-8508 or (615) 890-1540. Go online at tybaball.com for more information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• ETSU INTENSE SKILLS CAMP, for grades 9-12, is scheduled for June 12 at Brooks Gym. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m.; cost is $45. Grades 9-12. Cost $45. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMPS, for grades 4-12, are set for June 14-17 and June 21-24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (registration begins at 7:15 a.m.). Cost is $225. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• WEST RIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP, for rising third- through eighth-graders, will be held June 21-22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Sullivan South. Cost is $30. Contact coach Kristi Walling at kristi.moody@sullivank12.net with questions. Day-of-camp registration will be allowed.
• UVA WISE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will conduct an Elite Camp, for rising eighth- through 12th-graders, on Saturday, Aug. 7. The cost is $55 per camper if registered by Aug. 3 and $70 afterward. For more information, go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com.
SIGNUPS
• SHOOTING STARS SUMMER Basketball League is registering teams through June 30. Boys and girls divisions are for grades 3-12 and the season features 12 games and a tournament. Games will be play at Science Hill and other local schools. Entry fee is $275. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.
Cornhole
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENTS
• BAGS FOR KIDS’ SAKE CORNHOLE CELEBRATION will be held Friday, June 25 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Entry fee for the one-hour, double-elimination event for teams of two is $50 ($25 per person). Attendance is limited. Go online at tennesseebig.rallybound.org/tri-cities-bags-for-kids-sake for more information or to register.
Fishing
• CARL LANE CATFISH DERBY, a free event open to the first 50 children (ages 3-12) to be registered, will be held Saturday, June 12, from 9-11 a.m., at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Road, Kingsport. Participants must be registered by June 3. All children must have adult supervision and bring their own fishing equipment and bait (chicken livers and power baits). Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. A hot dog lunch will be served afterward. To pre-register, call (423) 530-3567, email llane5@vols.utk.edu or go online at cherokeerodandgunclub.com.
Football
CAMPS
• RANDY SANDERS FOOTBALL CAMP, for rising ninth- through 12th-graders, will take place Friday, June 11 at ETSU’s Greene Stadium in Johnson City. The day will feature one prospect camp and one specialist camp, and the cost per camp is $40. For more on the camps or to register, go online at randysandersfootballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT.
• ETSU FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, for rising ninth- through 12th-graders, runs from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Check-in is from 5-5:45 p.m. Cost is $40. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• UNICOI COUNTY THURSDAY Night Lights football camp, for grades 3-8, will be held July 22, from 7-9 p.m., at Gentry Stadium in Erwin. The cost is $10 and campers are asked to pre-register for the camp conducted by UCHS football staff along with current and former Blue Devils players. For more information, email ricea@unicoischools.com.
Golf
CAMPS
• SUMMER CAMPS, for beginner, intermediate and junior golfers, are scheduled for June 14-18 and July 19-23 at Elizabethton Golf Course. Cost per camp is $125 for members or $150 for nonmembers. Call Rey Padilla at (423) 542-8051 or email at rpadilla@hampton.golf.
TOURNAMENTS
• HAROLD LESTER MEMORIAL Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 18 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. An 8:30 a.m. shotgun start will open the tournament, which is being conducted by Mountain Empire Older Citizens Inc. (MEOC) in support of the Mountain Laurel Cancer Support & Resource Center. For more information, email dianne.morris@meoc.org. Visit meoc.org to learn more about MEOC.
• UVA WISE COMMUNITY SPRING SWING golf tournament, sponsors by Ballad Health, will be held Friday, July 23 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. All proceeds benefit the UVA Wise Alumni Association. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $100 and sponsorships are available. For a registration packet, contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at (276) 328-0128 or email communityspringswing@uvawise.edu.
Hiking
• FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL HIKE gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the two-hour hike along the park’s most scenic trail.
• NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS begins at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store to carpool out to the park back country.
• SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
Running
RACES
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
Soccer
CAMPS
• ETSU YOUTH CAMPS, full day (8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.; $220) and half-day (8:45 a.m.-noon; $145), are June 14-17 and July 5-8 at Summers Taylor Stadium. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 5-14; half-day camp only for ages 5-6. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• BUCS SOCCER ACADEMY ID CLINICS, for female players in high school and up, are set for June 18-19 and July 25 at ETSU’s Summers Taylor Stadium. Cost is $225 for Friday and Saturday and $160 for Saturday only. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• WEST RIDGE SOCCER CAMP, for rising third- through eighth-graders, girls and boys, will be held June 21-23, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Sullivan Central fields. Cost is $40. Contact coach Emily Robinette at emily.robinette@sullivank12.net with questions. Day-of-camp registration will be allowed.
• BUCS SOCCER ACADEMY ID CLINICS, for male players in high school and up, are June 26, July 17 and July 24 at ETSU’s Summers Taylor Stadium. Cost $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• TUSCULUM’S JOY OF SOCCER girls camps are coming up this summer. The ID Camp, for girls in middle school through high school, and the High School Girls Team Camp will be held simultaneously July 18-22. Participation can be as residential campers, non-residential campers or half-day clinic campers. For more information or to register, contact coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or email mjoy@tusculum.edu.
REGISTRATION
• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department is registering for outdoor soccer throughout June. Age brackets are 5-6, 7-9 and 10-13. Register at Church Hill City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Fee is $20 per player. To be eligible to play, the child must turn 5 before Sept. 30, 2021, and may not turn 14 before Sept. 30, 2021. A birth certificate must be submitted. Call (423) 357-7010 for more information.
Softball
LEAGUES
• EASTMAN RECREATION is registering for its baseball/softball leagues for boys and girls ages 5-17. Games will be played at Brickyard Park. The season begins June 1, and the season-ending tournament will be played July 8-15. Most teams will play three games per week; no games will be played July 5-6. For more information call (423) 229-3771 or visit eastmanrecreationclub.com.
Tennis
CAMPS
• WILSON COLLEGIATE TENNIS CAMP, for ages 7-18, is June 14-18 at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex at ETSU. Full-day camp runs from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; cost $445; Half-day camp runs from 9-11:45 a.m.; cost is $235. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE VOLLEYBALL CAMP, for rising third- through eighth-graders, will be held June 14-16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Sullivan Central. Cost is $40. Contact coach Logan Kemp at logan.kemp@sullivank12.net with questions. Day-of-camp registration will be allowed.
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for female players ages 15-18, is July 9-11 at Brooks Gym and CPA. Residential and commuter options along with two- or three-day experiences are available. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• UVA WISE VOLLEYBALL summer camps will be held July 12-14 and July 16 on the college campus. Two separate individual skills camps will take place July 12-14 — one from 9 a.m.-noon for eighth grade and above and the second from 1-4 p.m. for seventh grade and below — and the cost for each is $75. The July 16 elite camp, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and for rising ninth- through 12th-graders, is for those planning to compete at the collegiate level; the cost is $50. Go online at uvawisevolleyball.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT for more information and to register.
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, is July 26-27, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Brooks Gym. Cost $125; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, is July 26-27, from 9-11:30 a.m., at ETSU’s Brooks Gym and CPA. Cost is $150; registration begins at 8:15 a.m. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.