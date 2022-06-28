The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
• FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages 6-13, will be held Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 2017 Brickyard Park Dr., Kingsport. Fee is $15 and pre-registration is required. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events. The camp is sponsored by Wheelhouse Print & Design and Jones Sports Management.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE ELITE CAMP, for eighth- through 12th-graders and hosted by women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and staff, will be held Aug. 13. Cost is $60 if registered by Aug. 1 and $75 afterward. Go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com for more information and to register.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST BASKETBALL KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT is Wednesday, July 20, from 3-7 p.m., at West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport. Age groups for this free tournament are kids (6-12) and adults (13-up). Pre-registration is required. Go online at funfest.net/events/basketball-knockout-tournament.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Disc Golf
• FUN FEST DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT is set for Friday, July 22, from 5-9 p.m., at the Borden Community Center, 901 Lamont Street, Kingsport. This Kingsport Parks and Recreation-sponsored event is divided into two sessions: 5 p.m. daytime session and 8 p.m. glow session. The $10 registration fee covers both sessions. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Fishing
• FUN FEST FISHING DERBY is set for Saturday, July 16, from 8-10 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park/Duck Island, 490 Hemlock Road, Kingsport. Registration for the event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Colonial Heights, TWRA and Bass Pro Shops of Bristol, is on site. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Golf
• BENEFIT TOURNAMENT will be held at the Swing Lab at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club in Kingsport from Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds go to Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Participants will play the back nine at Augusta National Golf Club in a four-person scramble. Each team will get two hours in the indoor golf simulator. The cost is $80 per player; Walmart and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are co-sponsors of the event. To register, call Kelly Lott at (423) 817-8857 or Dalton Harkleroad at (423) 579-2338.
Hiking
• NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store to carpool out to the park back country. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• HIKE THE FAWN LOOP TRAIL, starting at 9 a.m., on Friday, July 1 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Meet at the Mountain Bike parking lot to begin an easy woodland hike. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• BIKE HIKE TO THE OVERLOOK on Friday, July 1, starting at 10:30 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet, and children 10 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Pedal on down to the camp store. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• WHITETAIL HIKE starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Meet at the park’s mountain bike trail parking area at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of this invigorating hike. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• GEOLOGY HIKE is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to walk on over to the trail. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• HIKE TO CHILDRESS TOWN starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes for this three- to four-hour hike. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL hike starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of this two-hour hike. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
Putt-Putt
• FUN FEST PUTT-PUTT TOURNAMENT is set for Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Putt-Putt Golf Course, 346 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport. The tournament consists of one free 18-hole game, and age divisions are boys 12-under, boys 13-17, men 18-over, senior men 55-over, girls 12-under, girls 13-17, women 18-over, senior women 55-over and championship. Free tickets are available at the Fun Fest Store, 400 Clinchfield St. Suite 100, Kingsport.
Running
CRAZY 8S EVENTS (SATURDAY, JULY 16)
• LITTLE 8S YOUTH FIELD DAY begins at 6 p.m. The age group races include Special 8s; pre-registration by July 15 is required. Go online at werunevents.com/crazy-8s.
• ALMOST CRAZY 3K RUN/WALK begins at 7:58 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $25; walk-up, day-of fee is $30. Go online at werunevents.com/crazy-8s.
• BALLAD HEALTH CRAZY 8’S 8K RUN begins at 8:58 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $35; walk-up, day-of fee is $40. Go online at werunevents.com/crazy-8s.
RACES
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Shooting
• PROJECT APPLESEED RIFLE Marksmanship Clinic for Women will be held July 2-3 at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Road, Kingsport. Cost is $75 for adults and $30 for those under 18; discounts are available for women in law enforcement, active and retired military and guard, and more. There is a $10 per person range fee; range members and active military are exempt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the clinic runs from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Bring ear/eye protection, a rifle with sling, ammunition, rifle mat, bug repellent, hat, sunscreen, a packed lunch, snacks and water. Centerfire and .22-caliber rimfire rifles are allowed. About 400 rounds of ammunition are needed. Register online at appleseedinfo.org or contact Diana.Appleseed@gmail.com or (256) 508-4170 to learn more.
Soccer
REGISTRATION
• OUTDOOR SOCCER REGISTRATION for Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Recreation runs through June. Age brackets are 5-6, 7-9 and 10-13; to be eligible, the child must turn 5 before Sept. 30, 2022, and may not turn 14 before that date and a birth certificate must be submitted. Register Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Church Hill City Hall. Call (423) 357-7010 to learn more.
Softball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• UVA WISE SUMMER SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 1-8, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9 a.m.-noon. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• TUSCULUM ONE-DAY CAMP, for ages 6-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Fee is $80 with preferred pre-registration due by June 2. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300, ext. 5131. To learn more, go online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
• UVA WISE ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE JULY ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE LATE SUMMER ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
REGISTRATION
• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE RECREATION is registering for adult co-ed softball through June 29. Cost per team is $275. Pick up a roster sheet at the recreation office, 300 East Main Blvd., Church Hill. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST ADULT ONE-PITCH SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT, sponsored by Action Athletics and Kingsport Parks and Recreation, will be held Saturday, July 16, Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, at Brickyard Park in Kingsport. Cost is $100 per team; pre-registration required at the Civic Auditorium. Deadline to register is Friday, July 15. or more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information.
• GATE CITY YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CAMP, for girls and boys grades K-10, will be held July 25-27 at the Gate City High School gym. Session 1, for grades K-6, runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Session 2, for grades 7-10, runs 1-4 p.m. Registration forms may be picked up at the GCHS office. Contact coach Amy Reed at amy.reed@scottschools.com with questions.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST GRASS OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT is set for July 16 and 17 at Eastman Park, 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. Divisions are dates are: July 16, 12-under triples, 14-under triples, women's triples (A, BB, B) and men's doubles (A, BB, B); July 17, reverse co-ed doubles (A, BB, B) and co-ed quads (A, BB, B, 50+). Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.; register online at funfest.net/events/outdoor-volleyball-tournament or at the Civic Auditorium. Team fees are: doubles, $30; triples, $45; quads, $60; team captain pays the team fee. Call Debbie Cutshall at (423) 229-9460 with questions.
Wiffleball
• FUN FEST WIFFLEBALL TOURNAMENT, for ages 15 and under, will be held July 16-20 at the Sandlot Wiffleball Park, 280 Hales Chapel Road, Gray. The tournament finals will be held July 21 at Kingsport’s Miracle Field/Brickyard Park. Fee for the double-elimination tournament sponsored by Hales Chapel Christian Church, Down to Earth and Quality Trophy & Engraving is $20 and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit funfest.net/events.