Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMPS, for ages 5-13, are scheduled for July 19-22 and July 26-29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for July 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
TOURNAMENTS
• TENNESSEE YOUTH BASEBALL ASSOCIATION State Championship Tournaments for age groups 3-18 — rec division and open division, boys and girls — will be held July 16-18 and July 23-25. To register your team, coaches should call (615) 319-8508 or (615) 890-1540. Go online at tybaball.com for more information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• UVA WISE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will conduct an Elite Camp, for rising eighth- through 12th-graders, on Saturday, Aug. 7. The cost is $55 per camper if registered by Aug. 3 and $70 afterward. For more information, go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com.
SIGNUPS
• SHOOTING STARS SUMMER Basketball League is registering teams through June 30. Boys and girls divisions are for grades 3-12 and the season features 12 games and a tournament. Games will be play at Science Hill and other local schools. Entry fee is $275. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.
Cornhole
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENTS
• BAGS FOR KIDS’ SAKE CORNHOLE Celebration will be held Friday, June 25 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Entry fee for the one-hour, double-elimination event for teams of two is $50 ($25 per person). Attendance is limited. Go online at tennesseebig.rallybound.org/tri-cities-bags-for-kids-sake for more information or to register.
Football
CAMPS
• UNICOI COUNTY THURSDAY Night Lights football camp, for grades 3-8, will be held July 22, from 7-9 p.m., at Gentry Stadium in Erwin. The cost is $10 and campers are asked to pre-register for the camp conducted by UCHS football staff along with current and former Blue Devils players. For more information, email ricea@unicoischools.com.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• UVA WISE COMMUNITY SPRING SWING golf tournament, sponsors by Ballad Health, will be held Friday, July 23 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. All proceeds benefit the UVA Wise Alumni Association. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $100 and sponsorships are available. For a registration packet, contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at (276) 328-0128 or email communityspringswing@uvawise.edu.
Hiking
• LAKESIDE HIKE is set for Tuesday, June 29, starting at 10:30 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Meet at the main bath house.
• HIKE PAW PAW CREEK on Thursday, July 1 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good hiking footwear for the hike along on a remote wetland trail that starts at 9 a.m. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
• LAMP-LIT NIGHT HIKE is set for Thursday, July 1, starting at 9 p.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good hiking footwear and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
• HIKE THE BONEYARD at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport on Saturday, July 3, starting at 9 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and good hiking shoes and bring some drinking water for the challenging 2- to 3-mile hike. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area.
• TWILIGHT HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Hikers will light up the nighttime forest with old-timey kerosene lanterns. The park will supply the lanterns, but children should bring flashlights to use for safety. Wear good hiking footwear and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
Running
RACES
• HEROES RUN, a 5K benefit run in support of Norton Police Chief James Lane, will be held Saturday, June 26. Lane is recovering from a May 7 shooting after stopping a suspect. Registration will start at 7 a.m. at the Norton Expo Center and Farmers Market on 8th Street, followed by the race at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per runner and the event is sponsored by Ballad Health, Norton Community Hospital, Southwest Tool Rental, A&A Uniform Rentals, Freedom Ford, Impressions, Innovative Graphics and Healthier Communities Coalition of SWVA.
• MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON, sponsored by Lane Group in honor or its 25th anniversary, will be held July 31 in Abingdon. The race will start near the Virginia Creeper Trailhead. For more information, go online at thelanegroupinc.net/marathon.
• RAILROAD DAYS 5K, 3-Mile Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 in Appalachia. Pre-registration fees are $10 for the walks and $14 for the 5K. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or PO BOX 302, Appalachia, VA 24216.
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
Soccer
CAMPS
• ETSU YOUTH CAMP, full day (8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.; $220) and half-day (8:45 a.m.-noon; $145), is July 5-8 at Summers Taylor Stadium. Camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-14; half-day camp only for ages 5-6. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• BUCS SOCCER ACADEMY ID CLINIC, for female players in high school and up, is July 25 at ETSU’s Summers Taylor Stadium. Cost is $225 for Friday and Saturday and $160 for Saturday only. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• BUCS SOCCER ACADEMY ID CLINICS, for male players in high school and up, are June 26, July 17 and July 24 at ETSU’s Summers Taylor Stadium. Cost $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• TUSCULUM’S JOY OF SOCCER girls camps are coming up this summer. The ID Camp, for girls in middle school through high school, and the High School Girls Team Camp will be held simultaneously July 18-22. Participation can be as residential campers, non-residential campers or half-day clinic campers. For more information or to register, contact coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or email mjoy@tusculum.edu.
REGISTRATION
• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department is registering for outdoor soccer throughout June. Age brackets are 5-6, 7-9 and 10-13. Register at Church Hill City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Fee is $20 per player. To be eligible to play, the child must turn 5 before Sept. 30, 2021, and may not turn 14 before Sept. 30, 2021. A birth certificate must be submitted. Call (423) 357-7010 for more information.
Softball
REGISTRATION
• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department is registering teams for Adult Co-Ed Softball through June 30. Cost per team is $275. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for female players ages 15-18, is July 9-11 at Brooks Gym and CPA. Residential and commuter options along with two- or three-day experiences are available. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• UVA WISE VOLLEYBALL summer camps will be held July 12-14 and July 16 on the college campus. Two separate individual skills camps will take place July 12-14 — one from 9 a.m.-noon for eighth grade and above and the second from 1-4 p.m. for seventh grade and below — and the cost for each is $75. The July 16 elite camp, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and for rising ninth- through 12th-graders, is for those planning to compete at the collegiate level; the cost is $50. Go online at uvawisevolleyball.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT for more information and to register.
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, is July 26-27, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Brooks Gym. Cost $125; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, is July 26-27, from 9-11:30 a.m., at ETSU’s Brooks Gym and CPA. Cost is $150; registration begins at 8:15 a.m. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.