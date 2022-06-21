The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE ELITE CAMP, for eighth- through 12th-graders and hosted by women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and staff, will be held Aug. 13. Cost is $60 if registered by Aug. 1 and $75 afterward. Go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com for more information and to register.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
REGISTRATION
• KINGSPORT TRIBE FOOTBALL AND CHEER is conducting registration on the remaining dates: Tuesday, June 21 (6-7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, June 25 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the main entrance to Sullivan North, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway. Fees are $90 for football ($40 for returning players) and $90 for cheer ($45 for returning cheer); fundraising options are available if needed to offset costs. Visit the Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer Facebook page or call Tyler Brooks at (423) 963-7112 to learn more.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Football
CAMPS
• JOSHUA DOBBS YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-16 of all skill levels, will be held Thursday, June 23, from 3-7 p.m. at Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport. Dobbs, the former Tennessee quarterback now with the Cleveland Browns, and camp staff will provide football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a positive environment. Cost is $85. For more information or to register, go online at flexworksports.com and click on the "Upcoming Camps" tab.
REGISTRATION
Hiking
• DEVIL'S BACKBONE HIKE is set for Tuesday, June 21, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the hike. To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”
• LAMP-LIT NIGHT HIKE begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Old-time kerosene lanterns will be supplied to adults, but children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville). To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”
• FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL hike is set for Wednesday, June 22, starting at 9 a.m. at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of a two-hour hike. To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”
• HIKE TO CHILDRESS TOWN on Friday, June 24, beginning at 9 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes for this vigorous, three-to four-hour hike over high ridges. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail. To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”
• BIKE HIKE TO HOLSTON BLUFFS is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet, and children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Pedal to the camp store for the start. To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”
• SUNSET HIKE starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. This is a short, but rather steep, hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville). To learn more, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”
Running
RACES
• AMIS MILL 10K ROAD RACE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m. at Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville. The race on the USATF-certified course is part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Shooting
• PROJECT APPLESEED RIFLE Marksmanship Clinic for Women will be held July 2-3 at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Road, Kingsport. Cost is $75 for adults and $30 for those under 18; discounts are available for women in law enforcement, active and retired military and guard, and more. There is a $10 per person range fee; range members and active military are exempt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the clinic runs from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Bring ear/eye protection, a rifle with sling, ammunition, rifle mat, bug repellent, hat, sunscreen, a packed lunch, snacks and water. Centerfire and .22-caliber rimfire rifles are allowed. About 400 rounds of ammunition are needed. Register online at appleseedinfo.org or contact Diana.Appleseed@gmail.com or (256) 508-4170 to learn more.
Soccer
REGISTRATION
• OUTDOOR SOCCER REGISTRATION for Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Recreation runs through June. Age brackets are 5-6, 7-9 and 10-13; to be eligible, the child must turn 5 before Sept. 30, 2022, and may not turn 14 before that date and a birth certificate must be submitted. Register Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Church Hill City Hall. Call (423) 357-7010 to learn more.
Softball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• TUSCULUM SUMMER PROSPECT CAMP, for players in middle school, high school or junior college, will be held Tuesday, June 28, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Entry fee of $125 is due by Wednesday, June 22. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Application and payment address can be found on online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
• UVA WISE SUMMER SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 1-8, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9 a.m.-noon. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• TUSCULUM ONE-DAY CAMP, for ages 6-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Fee is $80 with preferred pre-registration due by June 2. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300, ext. 5131. To learn more, go online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
• UVA WISE ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE JULY ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE LATE SUMMER ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
Tennis
CAMPS
• VIKING TENNIS CAMP, for all skill levels kindergarten through eighth grade, will be held June 21-23, from 6-8 p.m., at Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Courts in Bristol, Tenn. Cost after June 13 is $35; all proceeds go to the Tennessee High tennis teams. Message Tennessee High School Tennis on Facebook for more information.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information.