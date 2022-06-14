The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• UVA WISE TEAM BASKETBALL CAMP, for high school varsity and jayvee teams and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 17-19. Cost for overnight campers is $145 per player; cost for commuting campers is $375 per team. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE ELITE CAMP, for eighth- through 12th-graders and hosted by women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and staff, will be held Aug. 13. Cost is $60 if registered by Aug. 1 and $75 afterward. Go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com for more information and to register.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
REGISTRATION
• KINGSPORT TRIBE FOOTBALL AND CHEER is conducting registration on the following dates: Tuesday, June 14 (6-7:30 p.m.); Saturday, June 18 (10 a.m.-noon); Tuesday, June 21 (6-7:30 p.m.); and Saturday, June 25 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the main entrance to Sullivan North, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway. Fees are $90 for football ($40 for returning players) and $90 for cheer ($45 for returning cheer); fundraising options are available if needed to offset costs. Visit the Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer Facebook page or call Tyler Brooks at (423) 963-7112 to learn more.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Football
CAMPS
• DAYNE DAVIS FOOTBALL CAMP, featuring special guest Hendon Hooker along with other Tennessee football players and Sullivan East alumni, will be held June 18 at Sullivan East in Bluff City. For more information, go online at eventbrite.com and search for Dayne Davis Football Camp.
REGISTRATION
• KINGSPORT TRIBE FOOTBALL AND CHEER is conducting registration on the following dates: Tuesday, June 14 (6-7:30 p.m.); Saturday, June 18 (10 a.m.-noon); Tuesday, June 21 (6-7:30 p.m.); and Saturday, June 25 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the main entrance to Sullivan North, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway. Fees are $90 for football ($40 for returning players) and $90 for cheer ($45 for returning cheer); fundraising options are available if needed to offset costs. Visit the Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer Facebook page or call Tyler Brooks at (423) 963-7112 to learn more.
Hiking
• NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, beginning at 9 p.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store to carpool out to the park backcountry. To learn more, go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
• SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE is Friday, June 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail. To learn more, go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
Running
RACES
• AMIS MILL 10K ROAD RACE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m. at Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville. The race on the USATF-certified course is part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Soccer
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE SOCCER CAMP (girls and boys) will be held June 20-22, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $50 per camper ($25 for each additional sibling). Email emily.robinette@sullivank12.net.
REGISTRATION
• OUTDOOR SOCCER REGISTRATION for Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Recreation runs through June. Age brackets are 5-6, 7-9 and 10-13; to be eligible, the child must turn 5 before Sept. 30, 2022, and may not turn 14 before that date and a birth certificate must be submitted. Register Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Church Hill City Hall. Call (423) 357-7010 to learn more.
Softball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• TUSCULUM SUMMER PROSPECT CAMP, for players in middle school, high school or junior college, will be held Tuesday, June 28, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Entry fee of $125 is due by Wednesday, June 22. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Application and payment address can be found on online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
• UVA WISE SUMMER SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 1-8, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9 a.m.-noon. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• TUSCULUM ONE-DAY CAMP, for ages 6-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Fee is $80 with preferred pre-registration due by June 2. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300, ext. 5131. To learn more, go online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
• UVA WISE ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE JULY ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE LATE SUMMER ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
Swimming
• KINGSPORT & BRISTOL PIRANHAS SUMMER swim team programming, for those interested in joining the Piranhas for the summer team season, started May 23 at the Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High pools. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimkingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS SWIMAMERICA DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM SCHOOL, for ages 4 and older, is accepting registrations for the summer sessions at the Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High pools. Classes started May 31 at THS and June 7 at D-B. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimkingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
Tennis
CAMPS
• VIKING TENNIS CAMP, for all skill levels kindergarten through eighth grade, will be held June 21-23, from 6-8 p.m., at Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Courts in Bristol, Tenn. Cost after June 13 is $35; all proceeds go to the Tennessee High tennis teams. Message Tennessee High School Tennis on Facebook for more information.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.