Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASEBALL 11-UNDER team will hold tryouts for the 2022 season on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett softball field. Contact Lance Sawyer at (423) 367-8888, Lucas Henderson at (423) 963-0828 or Kelly Morton at (423) 306-9665 to more information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• UVA WISE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will conduct an Elite Camp, for rising eighth- through 12th-graders, on Saturday, Aug. 7. The cost is $55 per camper if registered by Aug. 3 and $70 afterward. For more information, go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com.
Football
LEAGUES
REGISTRATION FOR FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES begins Aug. 2. Teams in adult, industrial and open leagues are guaranteed eight games plus playoffs. A $300 registration fee is due at the coaches meeting, which will be held Aug. 16 at the Sugar Hollow administration office in Bristol, Virginia. The season gets underway on Aug. 23, and all games will be on Monday night. To register, call Shawn at (423) 416-9606.
Running
RACES
• MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON, sponsored by Lane Group in honor or its 25th anniversary, will be held July 31 in Abingdon. The race will start near the Virginia Creeper Trailhead. For more information, go online at thelanegroupinc.net/marathon.
• RAILROAD DAYS 5K, 3-Mile Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 in Appalachia. Pre-registration fees are $10 for the walks and $14 for the 5K. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or PO BOX 302, Appalachia, VA 24216.
• INAUGURAL MEMORIAL 5K: Jogging for Jess will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with start and finish at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. The event — a fundraiser for Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship, which goes to nursing students at ETSU — includes a 5K run/walk and activities for all ages. The Jogging for Jess Run/Walk is $25 per person for in-person or virtual racers. Registration is available online at jessicacolterscholarship.com or on the WeRunEvents.com calendar. Day-of registration is $30.
• 15th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Softball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SOFTBALL PROSPECT CAMP will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at J.C. Red Edmonds Field. Entry fee is $125 is due by Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the camp is limited to the first 50 applicants. For more information, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or call (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Applications and the payment address can be found online at tusculumpioneers.com under the Softball tab.