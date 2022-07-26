The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• UVA WISE ELITE CAMP, for eighth- through 12th-graders and hosted by women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and staff, will be held Aug. 13. Cost is $60 if registered by Aug. 1 and $75 afterward. Go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com for more information and to register.
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Football
CAMPS
• DREAM TEAM ADAPTED FOOTBALL CAMP will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Elizabethton’s football field, 907 Jason Witten Way. Hosted by Sidekick Therapy Partners and Witten Huddle, this completely free camp is geared toward kids who may not be able to participate in a traditional football camp because of a medical condition (such as cardiovascular issues, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome) or must use a wheelchair or other equipment. Organizers also are looking for volunteers and sponsors. Register online at forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0. Campers who register for the two-hour camp before Aug. 15 will receive a team jersey. For more information, visit the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp Facebook page.
Running
RACES
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
• PINNACLE 5K RUN, benefiting the region’s United Way organizations, will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol, Tenn. (Exit 74B off Interstate 81). The kids’ fun run, for ages 12 and younger, will begin at 8 a.m.; entry fee is $10. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m.; pre-registration (which ends Aug. 22) is $25. Register online at werunevents.com or contact the United Way of Bristol office at (423) 968-4912 for paper registration. For more information, email heather@johnsoncommercialdev.com.
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Softball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• UVA WISE LATE SUMMER ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
