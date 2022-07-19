The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
• FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages 6-13, will be held Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 2017 Brickyard Park Dr., Kingsport. Fee is $15 and pre-registration is required. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events. The camp is sponsored by Wheelhouse Print & Design and Jones Sports Management.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold a youth camp for ages 7-17 on July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 (single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE ELITE CAMP, for eighth- through 12th-graders and hosted by women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and staff, will be held Aug. 13. Cost is $60 if registered by Aug. 1 and $75 afterward. Go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com for more information and to register.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST BASKETBALL KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT is Wednesday, July 20, from 3-7 p.m., at West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport. Age groups for this free tournament are kids (6-12) and adults (13-up). Pre-registration is required. Go online at funfest.net/events/basketball-knockout-tournament.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Disc Golf
• FUN FEST DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT is set for Friday, July 22, from 5-9 p.m., at the Borden Community Center, 901 Lamont Street, Kingsport. This Kingsport Parks and Recreation-sponsored event is divided into two sessions: 5 p.m. daytime session and 8 p.m. glow session. The $10 registration fee covers both sessions. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Football
CAMPS
• DREAM TEAM ADAPTED FOOTBALL CAMP will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Elizabethton’s football field, 907 Jason Witten Way. Hosted by Sidekick Therapy Partners and Witten Huddle, this completely free camp is geared toward kids who may not be able to participate in a traditional football camp because of a medical condition (such as cardiovascular issues, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome) or must use a wheelchair or other equipment. Organizers also are looking for volunteers and sponsors. Register online at forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0. Campers who register for the two-hour camp before Aug. 15 will receive a team jersey. For more information, visit the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp Facebook page.
Putt-Putt
• FUN FEST PUTT-PUTT TOURNAMENT is set for Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Putt-Putt Golf Course, 346 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport. The tournament consists of one free 18-hole game, and age divisions are boys 12-under, boys 13-17, men 18-over, senior men 55-over, girls 12-under, girls 13-17, women 18-over, senior women 55-over and championship. Free tickets are available at the Fun Fest Store, 400 Clinchfield St. Suite 100, Kingsport.
Running
RACES
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
• PINNACLE 5K RUN, benefiting the region’s United Way organizations, will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol, Tenn. (Exit 74B off Interstate 81). The kids’ fun run, for ages 12 and younger, will begin at 8 a.m.; entry fee is $10. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m.; pre-registration (which ends Aug. 22) is $25. Register online at werunevents.com or contact the United Way of Bristol office at (423) 968-4912 for paper registration. For more information, email heather@johnsoncommercialdev.com.
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Softball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• UVA WISE JULY ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE LATE SUMMER ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• GATE CITY YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CAMP, for girls and boys grades K-10, will be held July 25-27 at the Gate City High School gym. Session 1, for grades K-6, runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Session 2, for grades 7-10, runs 1-4 p.m. Registration forms may be picked up at the GCHS office. Contact coach Amy Reed at amy.reed@scottschools.com with questions.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information.