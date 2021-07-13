The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMPS, for ages 5-13, are scheduled for July 19-22 and July 26-29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for July 24, Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
TOURNAMENTS
• TENNESSEE YOUTH BASEBALL ASSOCIATION State Championship Tournaments for age groups 3-18 — rec division and open division, boys and girls — will be held July 16-18 and July 23-25. To register your team, coaches should call (615) 319-8508 or (615) 890-1540. Go online at tybaball.com for more information.
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASEBALL 11-UNDER team will hold tryouts for the 2022 season on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett softball field. Contact Lance Sawyer at (423) 367-8888, Lucas Henderson at (423) 963-0828 or Kelly Morton at (423) 306-9665 to more information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• UVA WISE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will conduct an Elite Camp, for rising eighth- through 12th-graders, on Saturday, Aug. 7. The cost is $55 per camper if registered by Aug. 3 and $70 afterward. For more information, go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com.
Cycling
• TOUR DE POSSUM BIKE RIDE, offering 25-mile and 40-mile rides, is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 in Scott County. Preregistration fee is $30; day-of registration is $45. Preregister at bikereg.com/tour-depossum-pb-edible-eats. Meet at Oak Glen Baptist Church, 2836 Yuma Road, Gate City. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event and the ride begins at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the Tri-Cities Road Club Facebook page or call (423) 579-4321.
Football
CAMPS
• UNICOI COUNTY THURSDAY Night Lights football camp, for grades 3-8, will be held July 22, from 7-9 p.m., at Gentry Stadium in Erwin. The cost is $10 and campers are asked to pre-register for the camp conducted by UCHS football staff along with current and former Blue Devils players. For more information, email ricea@unicoischools.com.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• MECC-BALLAD HEALTH GOLF CLASSIC, benefiting the Lee County Endowed Scholarship, is scheduled for Friday, July 16 at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville. Registration for the captain’s choice tournament starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. Players who hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 5 will win a 2021 Chevrolet automobile sponsored by Freedom Chevrolet of Big Stone Gap. Entry fee is $75 per person or $300 per four-person team; corporate sponsorships are available. Contact Jeri Bledsoe, tournament coordinator, at (276) 523-9078 or jbledsoe@mecc.edu.
• UVA WISE COMMUNITY SPRING SWING golf tournament, sponsors by Ballad Health, will be held Friday, July 23 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. All proceeds benefit the UVA Wise Alumni Association. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $100 and sponsorships are available. For a registration packet, contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at (276) 328-0128 or email communityspringswing@uvawise.edu.
Hiking
• HIKE THE “DARWIN’S REVENGE” TRAIL on Thursday, July 15, starting at 9 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water for this several hours-long hike through one of the wildest parts of the park. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
• HIKE THE FAWN LOOP TRAIL on Friday, July 14, starting at 9 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Meet at the Mountain Bike parking lot to begin an easy woodland hike.
• DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
• NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the hike.
• HIKE THE “WAHOO” TRAIL on Friday, July 23, starting at 9 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water for this 4-mile, strenuous hike. Meet at the Mountain Biking Trail parking area.
• RIDGETOP HIKE will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good hiking footwear and bring some water for this fairly short but very steep hike. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
• SUNSET HIKE is set for Saturday, July 24, starting at 8 p.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. BDrive to the camp store to carpool to the start of this short but rather steep hike. ring a flashlight for the walk back down.
Running
RACES
• MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON, sponsored by Lane Group in honor or its 25th anniversary, will be held July 31 in Abingdon. The race will start near the Virginia Creeper Trailhead. For more information, go online at thelanegroupinc.net/marathon.
• RAILROAD DAYS 5K, 3-Mile Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 in Appalachia. Pre-registration fees are $10 for the walks and $14 for the 5K. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or PO BOX 302, Appalachia, VA 24216.
• INAUGURAL MEMORIAL 5K: Jogging for Jess will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with start and finish at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. The event — a fundraiser for Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship, which goes to nursing students at ETSU — includes a 5K run/walk and activities for all ages. The Jogging for Jess Run/Walk is $25 per person for in-person or virtual racers. Registration is available online at jessicacolterscholarship.com or on the WeRunEvents.com calendar. Day-of registration is $30.
• 15th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Soccer
CAMPS
• BUCS SOCCER ACADEMY ID CLINICS, for male players in high school and up, are July 17 and July 24 at ETSU’s Summers Taylor Stadium. Cost $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• BUCS SOCCER ACADEMY ID CLINIC, for female players in high school and up, is July 25 at ETSU’s Summers Taylor Stadium. Cost is $225 for Friday and Saturday and $160 for Saturday only. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• TUSCULUM’S JOY OF SOCCER ID Camp, for girls in middle school through high school, and the High School Girls Team Camp will be held simultaneously July 18-22. Participation can be as residential campers, non-residential campers or half-day clinic campers. For more information or to register, contact coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or email mjoy@tusculum.edu.
Softball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SOFTBALL PROSPECT CAMP will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at J.C. Red Edmonds Field. Entry fee is $125 is due by Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the camp is limited to the first 50 applicants. For more information, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or call (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Applications and the payment address can be found online at tusculumpioneers.com under the Softball tab.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• UVA WISE VOLLEYBALL elite camp, for rising ninth- through 12th-graders planning to compete at the collegiate level, will be held Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the college campus. The cost is $50. Go online at uvawisevolleyball.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT for more information and to register.
• BLUE DEVILS VOLLEYBALL CAMP, for girls and boys grades K-10, is July 26-28 at the Gate City gymnasium. Session 1, for kindergarten through sixth grade, runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Session 2, for grades 7-10, runs from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $40 per camper. Registration forms may be picked up at the Gate City High School office or contact coach Amy Reed at amy.reed@scottschools.com for more information.
• ETSU SUMMER YOUTH CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, is July 26-27, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Brooks Gym. Cost $125; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, is July 26-27, from 9-11:30 a.m., at ETSU’s Brooks Gym and CPA. Cost is $150; registration begins at 8:15 a.m. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.