The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
• FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages 6-13, will be held Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 2017 Brickyard Park Dr., Kingsport. Fee is $15 and pre-registration is required. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events. The camp is sponsored by Wheelhouse Print & Design and Jones Sports Management.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold a youth camp for ages 7-17 on July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 (single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE ELITE CAMP, for eighth- through 12th-graders and hosted by women’s coach Jamie Cluesman and staff, will be held Aug. 13. Cost is $60 if registered by Aug. 1 and $75 afterward. Go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com for more information and to register.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST BASKETBALL KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT is Wednesday, July 20, from 3-7 p.m., at West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport. Age groups for this free tournament are kids (6-12) and adults (13-up). Pre-registration is required. Go online at funfest.net/events/basketball-knockout-tournament.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Disc Golf
• FUN FEST DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT is set for Friday, July 22, from 5-9 p.m., at the Borden Community Center, 901 Lamont Street, Kingsport. This Kingsport Parks and Recreation-sponsored event is divided into two sessions: 5 p.m. daytime session and 8 p.m. glow session. The $10 registration fee covers both sessions. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Fishing
• FUN FEST FISHING DERBY is set for Saturday, July 16, from 8-10 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park/Duck Island, 490 Hemlock Road, Kingsport. Registration for the event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Colonial Heights, TWRA and Bass Pro Shops of Bristol, is on site. For more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Football
CAMPS
• DREAM TEAM ADAPTED FOOTBALL CAMP will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Elizabethton’s football field, 907 Jason Witten Way. Hosted by Sidekick Therapy Partners and Witten Huddle, this completely free camp is geared toward kids who may not be able to participate in a traditional football camp because of a medical condition (such as cardiovascular issues, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome) or must use a wheelchair or other equipment. Organizers also are looking for volunteers and sponsors. Register online at forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0. Campers who register for the two-hour camp before Aug. 15 will receive a team jersey. For more information, visit the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp Facebook page.
Hiking
• HIKE TO CHILDRESS TOWN starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes for this three- to four-hour hike. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the trail. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• HIKE THE BONEYARD on Thursday, July 14, starting at 9 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good hiking shoes and comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water for this challenging 2- to 3-mile hike. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike parking, at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
• FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL hike starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 15 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of this two-hour hike. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path to learn more.
Putt-Putt
• FUN FEST PUTT-PUTT TOURNAMENT is set for Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Putt-Putt Golf Course, 346 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport. The tournament consists of one free 18-hole game, and age divisions are boys 12-under, boys 13-17, men 18-over, senior men 55-over, girls 12-under, girls 13-17, women 18-over, senior women 55-over and championship. Free tickets are available at the Fun Fest Store, 400 Clinchfield St. Suite 100, Kingsport.
Running
CRAZY 8S EVENTS (SATURDAY, JULY 16)
• LITTLE 8S YOUTH FIELD DAY begins at 6 p.m. The age group races include Special 8s; pre-registration by July 15 is required. Go online at werunevents.com/crazy-8s.
• ALMOST CRAZY 3K RUN/WALK begins at 7:58 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $25; walk-up, day-of fee is $30. Go online at werunevents.com/crazy-8s.
• BALLAD HEALTH CRAZY 8’S 8K RUN begins at 8:58 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $35; walk-up, day-of fee is $40. Go online at werunevents.com/crazy-8s.
RACES
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
• PINNACLE 5K RUN, benefiting the region’s United Way organizations, will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol, Tenn. (Exit 74B off Interstate 81). The kids’ fun run, for ages 12 and younger, will begin at 8 a.m.; entry fee is $10. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m.; pre-registration (which ends Aug. 22) is $25. Register online at werunevents.com or contact the United Way of Bristol office at (423) 968-4912 for paper registration. For more information, email heather@johnsoncommercialdev.com.
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Softball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• UVA WISE JULY ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
• UVA WISE LATE SUMMER ELITE SKILLS CLINIC, for grades 9-12, will be held Monday, Aug. 1, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. To learn more or to sign up, go online at uvawisecavs.com/sports/softball.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST ADULT ONE-PITCH SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT, sponsored by Action Athletics and Kingsport Parks and Recreation, will be held Saturday, July 16, Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, at Brickyard Park in Kingsport. Cost is $100 per team; pre-registration required at the Civic Auditorium. Deadline to register is Friday, July 15. or more information on 2022 Fun Fest events, visit funfest.net/events.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information.
• GATE CITY YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CAMP, for girls and boys grades K-10, will be held July 25-27 at the Gate City High School gym. Session 1, for grades K-6, runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Session 2, for grades 7-10, runs 1-4 p.m. Registration forms may be picked up at the GCHS office. Contact coach Amy Reed at amy.reed@scottschools.com with questions.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit benaviavolleyballcamps.com for more information.
TOURNAMENTS
• FUN FEST GRASS OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT is set for July 16 and 17 at Eastman Park, 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Kingsport. Divisions are dates are: July 16, 12-under triples, 14-under triples, women's triples (A, BB, B) and men's doubles (A, BB, B); July 17, reverse co-ed doubles (A, BB, B) and co-ed quads (A, BB, B, 50+). Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.; register online at funfest.net/events/outdoor-volleyball-tournament or at the Civic Auditorium. Team fees are: doubles, $30; triples, $45; quads, $60; team captain pays the team fee. Call Debbie Cutshall at (423) 229-9460 with questions.
Wiffleball
• FUN FEST WIFFLEBALL TOURNAMENT, for ages 15 and under, will be held July 16-20 at the Sandlot Wiffleball Park, 280 Hales Chapel Road, Gray. The tournament finals will be held July 21 at Kingsport’s Miracle Field/Brickyard Park. Fee for the double-elimination tournament sponsored by Hales Chapel Christian Church, Down to Earth and Quality Trophy & Engraving is $20 and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit funfest.net/events.