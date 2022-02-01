The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Athletics
CAMPS
• SPEED, AGILITY & QUICKNESS CAMP, for middle and high schoolers in all sports, is being conducted Sundays and Thursdays, from 7-8 p.m., through Feb. 24 at TNTSportplex in Kingsport. Cost is $120. To learn more go online at tntsportsplex.com and click the Events Calendar.
Basketball
• SWARM BASKETBALL SKILLS AND SCRIMMAGE, one hour of skills and one hour of game play, has sessions set for Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at TNTSportsplex in Kingsport. Cost is $25 per session, each which runs fro 2-4 p.m. Learn more and register at swarm-basketball.com/kingsport.
CLINICS
• FREE BASKETBALL CLINIC, open to boys and girls grades 3-12 will be held March 6, from 2-4 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport. Registration is required.
• TENNESSEE SWARM is hosting a free basketball clinic on Sunday, March 13, from 2-4 p.m., at TNTSportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. The clinic is for boys and girls grades 3-12 and runs from 2-4 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com/e/free-basketball-clinic-tickets-225977614127 and click the link for registration. Contact evan@swarm-basketball.com with any questions.
Cheer
CAMPS
• CHEER CLINIC at TNTSportsplex begins Feb. 15. The seven-week course takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $140. To learn more go online at tntsportsplex.com and click the Events Calendar.
Soccer
LEAGUES
• ADULT SOCCER LEAGUE, administered by Tri-Cities United Soccer Club in conjunction with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, is registering for its eight-week run. Games, held Wednesdays between 7-9 p.m at Eastman Park at Horse Creek, begin March 23. Register individually or as a team (provide team name on registration form) online at tricitiesunited.org; fee is $85. Contact Shane Davis at recdir@kingsportsoccer.org for more information.
Volleyball
CLUBS/LEAGUES
• INDIAN SPRINGS OPTIMIST CLUB girls volleyball registration will run from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the main entrance at Sullivan Central Middle School. The club is for grades 1-8. To learn more, call Mike Gonce at (423) 323-5050.
• JOHNSON CITY PARKS & REC is registering for girls volleyball, ages 8-12, through Feb. 3. Teams will be formed by elementary school districts. Fee is $25 for Johnson City residents, $30 for non-residents. Practices begin Feb. 8 and games start Feb. 26. Register online at myjcparks.org or in person at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office.
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.