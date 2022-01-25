The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CLINICS
• TENNESSEE SWARM is hosting a free basketball clinic on Sunday, March 13, from 2-4 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. The clinic is for boys and girls grades 3-12 and runs from 2-4 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com/e/free-basketball-clinic-tickets-225977614127 and click the link for registration. Contact evan@swarm-basketball.com with any questions.
Cheer
CLINICS
• MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEER CLINIC, hosted by the Tusculum Spirit Squad and open to male and female participants, will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9:30 a.m.-noon, inside the school’s auxiliary gym. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Participants will learn a routine that will be performed during halftime of the Tusculum women’s basketball game, which begins at 2 p.m. Bring a $20 fee, a signed waiver, and insurance card or a front and back copy, and wear a white shirt, black shorts and cheer shoes. The required forms can be found online at tusculumpioneers.com/sports/cheer, under the “More+” tab, but will be available at registration.
Soccer
• ADULT SOCCER LEAGUE, administered by Tri-Cities United Soccer Club in conjunction with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, is registering for its eight-week run. Games, held Wednesdays between 7-9 p.m at Eastman Park at Horse Creek, begin March 23. Register individually or as a team (provide team name on registration form) online at tricitiesunited.org; fee is $85. Contact Shane Davis at recdir@kingsportsoccer.org for more information.
Volleyball
• INDIAN SPRINGS OPTIMIST CLUB girls volleyball registration will run from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 3 at the main entrance at Sullivan Central Middle School. The club is for grades 1-8. To learn more, call Mike Gonce at (423) 323-5050.
• JOHNSON CITY PARKS & REC is registering for girls volleyball, ages 8-12, through Feb. 3. Teams will be formed by elementary school districts. Fee is $25 for Johnson City residents, $30 for non-residents. Practices begin Feb. 8 and games start Feb. 26. Register online at myjcparks.org or in person at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office.