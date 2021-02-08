The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball/Softball/T-Ball
REGISTRATION
• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE RECREATION is registering for baseball, softball and T-ball through February. The age groups are: T-ball, 4-6; baseball, 7-8 pitching machine, 9-12 and 13-15; softball, 7-9 and 10-13. Eligibility is determined by the child’s age as of Sept. 30, 2020. Registration fee is $20 per player. Register at the Recreation Office inside Church Hill City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; a copy of the child’s birth certificate is required. Call (423) 357-7010 with questions.