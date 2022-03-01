The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• FREE BASKETBALL CLINIC, open to boys and girls grades 3-12 will be held March 6, from 2-4 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport. Registration is required. For more information, go online at swarm-basketball.com/kingsport.
• TENNESSEE SWARM is hosting a free basketball clinic on Sunday, March 13, from 2-4 p.m., at TNTSportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. The clinic is for boys and girls grades 3-12 and runs from 2-4 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com/e/free-basketball-clinic-tickets-225977614127 and click the link for registration. Contact evan@swarm-basketball.com with any questions.
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on May 30-June 3, July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
Cheer
CAMPS
• CHEER CLINIC at TNTSportsplex began Feb. 15. The seven-week course takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $140. To learn more go online at tntsportsplex.com and click the Events Calendar.
Disc golf
CLINICS
• STEELE CREEK DISC GOLF CLINIC, for participants of all skill levels, will be held each Wednesday in March. Sponsored by Bristol Tennessee Parks & Recreation, the sessions will run from 5-6 p.m. on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Steele Creek Golf Course, 20 Little Lane, Bristol. The cost for all five sessions is $10; discounts on disc starter sets are available at the Steele Creek Park Golf Shop. Register online at bristoltn.recdesk.com/community/program or contact Beth Carter at ecarter@bristoltn.org or (423) 341-8174 to learn more.
Dodgeball
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENTS
• JEREMIAH SCHOOL DODGEBRAWL Tournament will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Memorial Park Community Center, Spurrier Field, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. The event benefits the Jeremiah School, a therapeutic day school for children in this area with neurological delays in relating and communicating. For more information, go online at jeremiahschool.com, call (423) 915-9257 or email info@jeremiahschool.com.
Field day
FUNDRAISERS
• ADULTS-ONLY FIELD DAY, benefiting SMILE Foster Closet, will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Stickley Farm, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City. Registered teams will spend the day competing while reliving the glory of elementary school field days. Classic events like tug-of-war, relay races and obstacle courses will be joined by crazy new games and surprises throughout the day. SMILE Foster Closet provides for the needs of foster children and foster families and at-risk families in eight Northeast Tennessee counties. Learn more, register a team or view sponsorship opportunities by visiting SMILEfostercloset.org or emailing info@smilefostercloset.org.
Football
CAMPS
• KICKING, PUNTING AND SNAPPING EVALUATION camp will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 23 at Cherokee in Rogersville. This is a Fab 50 camp. Cost is $399, but the first 15 to register get $100 off. Go online at kornbluekicking.com/tennessee for more information.
Golf
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENTS
• AUTO WORLD/MECC GOLF CLASSIC will be held Friday, June 3 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College. Multiple prizes are offered, and players to make a hole-in-one on No. 10 will win a 2022 Jeep Renegade sponsored by Auto World of Big Stone Gap. Registration for the captain’s choice scramble event will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, lunch will be served and items will be auctioned off. Entry fee is $100 per person. Go online at meccfoundation.org/auto-world-mecc-golf-tournament for more information or to register a team. Registrations may be faxed to (276) 523-7485, emailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu, or completed by phone at (276) 523-2400, extension 647466.
Hunting
CLASSES
• INTRODUCTION TO TURKEY HUNTING class, offered by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Three Rivers Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will be held Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at the TWRA regional office, 3030 Wildlife Way, Morristown. The course will equip attendees with knowledge and skills needed to harvest a bearded turkey this spring. Class topics include turkey history, identification, basic biology, scouting, locating gobblers, gear, strategies, calling and more. Attendees will also get the opportunity to learn and practice calling with experienced turkey hunters. Following the classroom session, participants are invited to pattern their shotguns at the Morristown Trap Range across the highway from the TWRA office. For more information, contact Matt Cameron at Matthew.Cameron@tn.gov or (423) 522-2473. To register online, visit the TWRA website, gooutdoorstennessee.com, and click the Events tab.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN 5K Walk/Run will be held Saturday, March 26, starting at 10 a.m., at The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone. The fundraiser, which is held during Brain Injury Awareness Month, benefits The Crumley House, a nonprofit organization that provides services to those who have acquired and survived a brain injury. Early registration is $25; go online at crumleyhouse.com. Starting March 19, registration is $30, and day-of, onsite registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on March 26. To learn more, call (423) 257.3644 or visit crumleyhouse.com.
• RUNNING OF THE GOATS 5K/Nature Walk will be held Sunday, April 24 at the Western North Carolina Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville. Participants can run or walk the 3.1-mile course over which they can glimpse goats, bears, birds and otters before running onto Azalea Road. Other options are the noncompetitive Nature Walk, which will follow a 0.75-mile path inside the Nature Center, or the virtual race. The event benefits the Friends of the WNC Nature Center. Go online at wildwnc.org/runwild.
Soccer
LEAGUES
• SCOSA, the Sullivan County Soccer Association for youth players, is registering for spring. Online registration runs from Feb. 12-March 26 and in-person registration is March 2-4. Remaining workdays are March 5 and March 12, and coach training is March 5. For more information, visit scosa.com, email juliancastrop2011@gmail.com or visit the SCOSA Facebook page.
• ADULT SOCCER LEAGUE, administered by Tri-Cities United Soccer Club in conjunction with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, is registering for its eight-week run. Games, held Wednesdays between 7-9 p.m at Eastman Park at Horse Creek, begin March 23. Register individually or as a team (provide team name on registration form) online at tricitiesunited.org; fee is $85. Contact Shane Davis at recdir@kingsportsoccer.org for more information.
Softball
LEAGUES
• MEN’S SENIOR SOFTBALL registration, for those ages 60 and older, is underway. The season begins in early March and runs through October. The league plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. Fee is $40. Register at the Johnson City Senior Center in person or by mail. For more information or a downloadable registration form, visit tricitiesseniorsoftball.com, or call Charlie Mattioli at (423) 543-1962 or Ron Settle at (423) 217-8372 with questions.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.