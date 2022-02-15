The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Athletics
CAMPS
• SPEED, AGILITY & QUICKNESS CAMP, for middle and high schoolers in all sports, is being conducted Sundays and Thursdays, from 7-8 p.m., through Feb. 24 at TNTSportplex in Kingsport. Cost is $120. To learn more go online at tntsportsplex.com and click the Events Calendar.
Basketball
• SWARM BASKETBALL SKILLS AND SCRIMMAGE, one hour of skills and one hour of game play, has a remaining session on Feb. 20 at TNTSportsplex in Kingsport. Cost is $25 per session, each which runs fro 2-4 p.m. Learn more and register at swarm-basketball.com/kingsport.
CLINICS
• FREE BASKETBALL CLINIC, open to boys and girls grades 3-12 will be held March 6, from 2-4 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport. Registration is required.
• TENNESSEE SWARM is hosting a free basketball clinic on Sunday, March 13, from 2-4 p.m., at TNTSportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. The clinic is for boys and girls grades 3-12 and runs from 2-4 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com/e/free-basketball-clinic-tickets-225977614127 and click the link for registration. Contact evan@swarm-basketball.com with any questions.
Cheer
CAMPS
• CHEER CLINIC at TNTSportsplex begins Feb. 15. The seven-week course takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $140. To learn more go online at tntsportsplex.com and click the Events Calendar.
Field day
FUNDRAISERS
• ADULTS-ONLY FIELD DAY, benefiting SMILE Foster Closet, will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Stickley Farm, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City. Registered teams will spend the day competing while reliving the glory of elementary school field days. Classic events like tug-of-war, relay races and obstacle courses will be joined by crazy new games and surprises throughout the day. SMILE Foster Closet provides for the needs of foster children and foster families and at-risk families in eight Northeast Tennessee counties. Learn more, register a team or view sponsorship opportunities by visiting SMILEfostercloset.org or emailing info@smilefostercloset.org.
Football
CAMPS
• KICKING, PUNTING AND SNAPPING EVALUATION camp will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 23 at Cherokee in Rogersville. This is a Fab 50 camp. Cost is $399, but the first 15 to register get $100 off. Go online at kornbluekicking.com/tennessee for more information.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN 5K Walk/Run will be held Saturday, March 26, starting at 10 a.m., at The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone. The fundraiser, which is held during Brain Injury Awareness Month, benefits The Crumley House, a nonprofit organization that provides services to those who have acquired and survived a brain injury. Early registration is $25; go online at crumleyhouse.com. Starting March 19, registration is $30, and day-of, onsite registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on March 26. To learn more, call (423) 257.3644 or visit crumleyhouse.com.
Soccer
LEAGUES
• ADULT SOCCER LEAGUE, administered by Tri-Cities United Soccer Club in conjunction with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, is registering for its eight-week run. Games, held Wednesdays between 7-9 p.m at Eastman Park at Horse Creek, begin March 23. Register individually or as a team (provide team name on registration form) online at tricitiesunited.org; fee is $85. Contact Shane Davis at recdir@kingsportsoccer.org for more information.
• SCOSA, the Sullivan County Soccer Association for youth players, is registering for spring. Online registration runs from Feb. 12-March 26 and in-person registration is March 2-4. Workdays are Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12, and coach training is March 5. For more information, visit scosa.com, email juliancastrop2011@gmail.com or visit the SCOSA Facebook page.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.