The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CLINICS
• TENNESSEE SWARM basketball is hosting a free clinic on Sunday, March 13, from 2-4 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. The clinic is for boys and girls grades 3-12 and runs from 2-4 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com/e/free-basketball-clinic-tickets-225977614127 and click the link for registration. Contact evan@swarm-basketball.com with any questions.
LEAGUES
• ADULT 5-ON-5 BASKETBALL LEAGUE, sponsored by the Bristol, Tennessee, Parks and Recreation Department, is registering now for its six-week run. Divisions offered are co-ed, 40-and-older and open. Games begin Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Slater Community Center; game nights are Tuesdays and Thursdays, with play between 6-9 p.m. Register individually at bristoltn.recdesk.com; fee is $15 and includes a team T-shirt. For more information, contact Taylor Harmon at tharmon@bristoltn.org.
Pickleball
LEAGUES
• PICKLEBALL WARM UP LEAGUE, sponsored by the Bristol, Tennessee, Parks and Recreation Department, is registering now for its six-week run. The doubles-only games begin Monday, Jan. 10 at the Slater Community Center; game nights are Mondays and Wednesdays, between 6-9 p.m., through Feb. 16. Players of all ages may register individually at bristoltn.recdesk.com (list doubles partner on registration form); fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact Taylor Harmon at tharmon@bristoltn.org.