Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Football
LEAGUES
• REGISTRATION FOR FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES began Aug. 2. Teams in adult, industrial and open leagues are guaranteed eight games plus playoffs. A $300 registration fee is due at the coaches meeting, which will be held Aug. 16 at the Sugar Hollow administration office in Bristol, Virginia. The season gets underway on Aug. 23, and all games will be on Monday night. To register, call Shawn at (423) 416-9606.
TRYOUTS
• EAST TENNESSEE VALKYRIE football tryouts will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at 1201 Huffine Road, Johnson City. The Valkyrie are a women’s semi-pro tackle team coached by Derek Fudge. For more information, email [email protected] or call (423) 741-1115.
Golf
FUNDRAISERS
(POSTPONED) • CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK Play Yellow Scramble will be held Monday, Aug. 9 at Cattails at MeadowView. The event hosted by Cattails, Marriott Golf and Visit Kingsport benefits Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The field is open to the first 30 four-person teams to enter, and the day will feature plenty of fun along with cash and other prizes. Play will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team; a four-person team plus hole sponsorship is available for $625. To register or purchase a sponsorship, please visit the Cattails Golf Shop, email [email protected], or call (423) 578-6622.
• TUSCULUM HOMECOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The four-person captain's choice event is being held in conjunction with Tusculum's homecoming week festivities. Registration is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes one hole sponsorship. A team with a Tusculum alum receives $60 off the entry fee. Register online at go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/ or contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or [email protected].
Running
RACES
• INAUGURAL MEMORIAL 5K: Jogging for Jess will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with start and finish at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. The event — a fundraiser for Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship, which goes to nursing students at ETSU — includes a 5K run/walk and activities for all ages. The Jogging for Jess Run/Walk is $25 per person for in-person or virtual racers. Registration is available online at jessicacolterscholarship.com or on the WeRunEvents.com calendar. Day-of registration is $30.
• 15th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
Softball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SOFTBALL PROSPECT CAMP will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at J.C. Red Edmonds Field. Entry fee is $125 is due by Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the camp is limited to the first 50 applicants. For more information, contact coach Julie Huebner at [email protected] or call (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Applications and the payment address can be found online at tusculumpioneers.com under the Softball tab.
Swimming
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS FALL CLINIC AND TRYOUTS, for all swimmers interested in joining the Piranhas for the year-round swim team season, will be held at Dobyns-Bennett from Aug. 16-26. Cost is $80. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email [email protected] to learn more.
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS SWIMAMERICA Development Swim School, for ages 4 and older, is accepting registrations for the fall sessions — Aug. 17-Sept. 9 and Sept. 4-Oct. 7 — at Dobyns-Bennett. Cost is $130. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email [email protected] to learn more.