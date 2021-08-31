The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email [email protected], fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
CAMPS
• MILLIGAN WOMEN’S YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP, for ages 6-14 and conducted in partnership with Kingsport Parks and Recreation, will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex, 301 Louis St., Kingsport. Cost is $10 per camper; use the north entrance.
LEAGUES
• FALL 3-ON-3 SHOOTING STARS YOUTH Basketball League, for boys and girls grades 4-12, is accepting signups through Sept. 1. Games will be played at Science Hill; entry fee $150. Call (423) 341-0133 or email [email protected].
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASKETBALL tryouts will begin in September. A partnership among Dobyns-Bennett, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and the city Kingsport, Tribe Basketball is for boys in second through sixth grades. Tryouts at D-B's Buck Van Huss Dome are: second/third grade: Monday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.; fourth/fifth grade: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m.; and sixth grade: Monday, Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m. The cost is $125 per player; practices will begin Oct. 18 and run through Feb. 19 and take place at the Boys & Girls Club. Games will be played at the TNT Sportsplex with the exception of the Tip-Off Jamboree, set for the Dome. Contact Matt Baker at [email protected] or (423) 276-8302.
Golf
• SUGAR MOUNTAIN GOLF CLASSIC will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Sugar Mountain Golf Club in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina. The medal-play tournament, limited to the first 72 entrants, is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. Entry fee is $75 and the deadline is Sept. 4. Call (828) 898-6464 for more information.
• TUSCULUM HOMECOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The four-person captain's choice event is being held in conjunction with Tusculum's homecoming week festivities. Registration is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes one hole sponsorship. A team with a Tusculum alum receives $60 off the entry fee. Register online at go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/ or contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or [email protected].
Running
RACES
• SCORPION 5K, benefitting the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, starting at 6 p.m. at the SCSO, 140 Blountville Bypass. Early registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 27; race-day registration is $35. Event proceeds will help buy equipment and safety gear for the SCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team, which covers a county of 430 square miles with a population in excess of 156,000. For more information, visit the Scorpion 5K Facebook page, which has links for online registration as well as printable registration forms.
• 15th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
• UVA WISE RUN FOR THE ARTS 5K and 1-Mile Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 18. Entry fee for the 5K is $25 ($20 if registered by Sept. 8 or with student ID) and $12 for the 1-mile walk. Check-in and final registration for both races will begin at 7:45 a.m. outside the Gilliam Center for the Arts, located next to the lake. Both events, which are hosted by the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, will begin at 9 a.m. For more information or to register, go online at uvawise.edu/arts-5k or contact Jessica Necessary at (276) 328-0256 or [email protected].
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
Swimming
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS SWIMAMERICA Development Swim School, for ages 4 and older, is accepting registrations for its remaining fall session Sept. 4-Oct. 7 at Dobyns-Bennett. Cost is $130. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email [email protected] to learn more.
Volleyball
LEAGUES
• EASTMAN RECREATION VOLLEYBALL is forming leagues for women's and mixed (six-person) teams. All leagues will play on Mondays. Practice begins Monday, Sept. 27 and the season begins Monday, Oct. 25 at the V.O. Dobbins and Lynn View community centers. Rosters should be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 14, along with the $120 entry fee per team. Those interested in organizing a team should contact Jack Henry at (423) 384-1765 or the Eastman Recreation Office at (423) 229-3771. Learn more by visiting eastmanrecreationclub.com.
TOURNAMENTS
• EASTMAN FALL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, in Kingsport. Women's division will play Saturday and co-ed divisions will play Sunday. Entry fee is $10 per player and the deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 17. All teams must be pre-registered. Call Joe Douthat at (423) 224-7544 or Jack Henry at (423) 384-1765.