Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
CAMPS
• MAC MCCLUNG BASKETBALL Skills Camp will be held Sunday, Aug. 29 at TNT Sportsplex, 600 East Main Street, Kingsport. The K-7th grade camp will run from 2-5 p.m. and the 8th-12th grade camp from 6-8:30 p.m. After McClung and his camp staff work with campers, he will sign autographs (please only bring one item to be signed) and take pictures. For more information, email [email protected]. For more information or a link to the registration form, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page.
LEAGUES
• FALL 3-ON-3 SHOOTING STARS YOUTH Basketball League, for boys and girls grades 4-12, is accepting signups through Sept. 1. Games will be played at Science Hill; entry fee $150. Call (423) 341-0133 or email [email protected].
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASKETBALL tryouts will begin in September. A partnership among Dobyns-Bennett, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and the city Kingsport, Tribe Basketball is for boys in second through sixth grades. Tryouts at D-B's Buck Van Huss Dome are: second/third grade: Monday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.; fourth/fifth grade: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m.; and sixth grade: Monday, Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m. The cost is $125 per player; practices will begin Oct. 18 and run through Feb. 19 and take place at the Boys & Girls Club. Games will be played at the TNT Sportsplex with the exception of the Tip-Off Jamboree, set for the Dome. Contact Matt Baker at [email protected] or (423) 276-8302.
Football
TRYOUTS
• EAST TENNESSEE VALKYRIE football tryouts will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at 1201 Huffine Road, Johnson City. The Valkyrie are a women’s semi-pro tackle team coached by Derek Fudge. For more information, email [email protected] or call (423) 741-1115.
Golf
• SUGAR MOUNTAIN GOLF CLASSIC will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Sugar Mountain Golf Club in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina. The medal-play tournament, limited to the first 72 entrants, is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. Entry fee is $75 and the deadline is Sept. 4. Call (828) 898-6464 for more information.
• TUSCULUM HOMECOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The four-person captain's choice event is being held in conjunction with Tusculum's homecoming week festivities. Registration is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes one hole sponsorship. A team with a Tusculum alum receives $60 off the entry fee. Register online at go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/ or contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or [email protected].
Running
RACES
• SCORPION 5K, benefitting the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, starting at 6 p.m. at the SCSO, 140 Blountville Bypass. Early registration is $30 and ends on Aug. 27; race-day registration is $35. Event proceeds will help buy equipment and safety gear for the SCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team, which covers a county of 430 square miles with a population in excess of 156,000. For more information, visit the Scorpion 5K Facebook page, which has links for online registration as well as printable registration forms.
• 15th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
• UVA WISE RUN FOR THE ARTS 5K and 1-Mile Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 18. Entry fee for the 5K is $25 ($20 if registered by Sept. 8 or with student ID) and $12 for the 1-mile walk. Check-in and final registration for both races will begin at 7:45 a.m. outside the Gilliam Center for the Arts, located next to the lake. Both events, which are hosted by the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, will begin at 9 a.m. For more information or to register, go online at uvawise.edu/arts-5k or contact Jessica Necessary at (276) 328-0256 or [email protected].
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
Softball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SOFTBALL PROSPECT CAMP will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at J.C. Red Edmonds Field. Entry fee is $125 is due by Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the camp is limited to the first 50 applicants. For more information, contact coach Julie Huebner at [email protected] or call (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Applications and the payment address can be found online at tusculumpioneers.com under the Softball tab.
Swimming
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS FALL CLINIC AND TRYOUTS, for all swimmers interested in joining the Piranhas for the year-round swim team season, will be held at Dobyns-Bennett through Aug. 26. Cost is $80. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email [email protected] to learn more.
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS SWIMAMERICA Development Swim School, for ages 4 and older, is accepting registrations for its remaining fall session Sept. 4-Oct. 7 at Dobyns-Bennett. Cost is $130. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email [email protected] to learn more.