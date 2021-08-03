The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email [email protected], fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMPS, for grades 9-12, are scheduled for Aug. 21, Sept. 5 and Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
CAMPS
• UVA WISE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will conduct an Elite Camp for rising eighth- through 12th-graders on Saturday, Aug. 7. The cost is $55 per camper if registered by Aug. 3 and $70 afterward. For more information, go online at uvawisewomensbasketball.totalcamps.com.
Football
LEAGUES
• REGISTRATION FOR FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES began Aug. 2. Teams in adult, industrial and open leagues are guaranteed eight games plus playoffs. A $300 registration fee is due at the coaches meeting, which will be held Aug. 16 at the Sugar Hollow administration office in Bristol, Virginia. The season gets underway on Aug. 23, and all games will be on Monday night. To register, call Shawn at (423) 416-9606.
Golf
FUNDRAISERS
• CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK Play Yellow Scramble will be held Monday, Aug. 9 at Cattails at MeadowView. The event hosted by Cattails, Marriott Golf and Visit Kingsport benefits Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The field is open to the first 30 four-person teams to enter, and the day will feature plenty of fun along with cash and other prizes. Play will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team; a four-person team plus hole sponsorship is available for $625. To register or purchase a sponsorship, please visit the Cattails Golf Shop, email [email protected], or call (423) 578-6622.
Hiking
• HIKE THE “DARWIN’S REVENGE” TRAIL on Thursday, Aug. 5, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water for the several-hourslong hike. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
• LAMP-LIT NIGHT HIKE will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, starting at 8:30 p.m., at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Adult hikers will be supplied with old-timey kerosene lanterns; children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville) for the start of the hike.
• RIPARIAN HIKE will commence at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the hike along the creek bank.
• HIKE THE BONEYARD at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport on Saturday, Aug. 7, starting at 9 a.m. Wear comfortable clothes and good hiking shoes and bring some drinking water for this challenging 2- to -3-mile hike. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville).
Running
RACES
• RAILROAD DAYS 5K, 3-Mile Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 in Appalachia. Pre-registration fees are $10 for the walks and $14 for the 5K. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or PO BOX 302, Appalachia, VA 24216.
• INAUGURAL MEMORIAL 5K: Jogging for Jess will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with start and finish at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. The event — a fundraiser for Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship, which goes to nursing students at ETSU — includes a 5K run/walk and activities for all ages. The Jogging for Jess Run/Walk is $25 per person for in-person or virtual racers. Registration is available online at jessicacolterscholarship.com or on the WeRunEvents.com calendar. Day-of registration is $30.
• 15th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
Soccer
LEAGUES
• JONESBOROUGH FALL SOCCER, conducted by the Parks and Recreation Department and the Jonesborough Soccer Association, is registering for the season. All games are played at Persimmon Ridge Park. Registration dates are Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Aug. 5, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-noon; and Aug. 8, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Co-ed teams will be grouped by age (3-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12, 13-15). Practices typically begin the first part of September, with games beginning a week after. The season typically wraps up by the beginning of November. Times will vary. Registration fee is $40 per child. For forms and more information visit jonesboroughtn.org or call (423) 791-3732.
Softball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SOFTBALL PROSPECT CAMP will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at J.C. Red Edmonds Field. Entry fee is $125 is due by Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the camp is limited to the first 50 applicants. For more information, contact coach Julie Huebner at [email protected] or call (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Applications and the payment address can be found online at tusculumpioneers.com under the Softball tab.