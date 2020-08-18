The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASEBALL 2021 10-UNDER TEAM will hold tryouts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the Robinson Middle baseball field. Contact Lucas Henderson at (423) 963-0828, Kelly Morton at (423) 306-9665 or Lance Sawyer at (423) 367-8888 for more information.
Basketball
LEAGUES
• SHOOTING STARS 22nd Fall 3-on-3 Basketball League signups run through Sept. 3. The league, which offers boys and girls divisions for grades 3-13, will play a 12-game season — on Sunday afternoons only — starting Sept. 6. Entry fee is $150. Email ebarbaau@aol.com or call (423) 341-0133 to learn more.
Cycling
• BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS TENNESSEE (BRAT), hosted by Tennessee State Parks, will be held virtually Sept. 1-30. For the non-competitive, monthlong event, riders can log their miles on lovetoride.net as part of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee Cycling Club. The goal is for participants to ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis. The cost to participate is $150. Riders can register at tnstateparks.com/blog/the-bicycle-ride-across-tennessee-is-brining-riders-together-virtually and connect with the BRAT on its Facebook page. Participants do not have to live in Tennessee to participate and are welcome to log their miles any way they choose, including road cycling, indoor cycling, gravel or mountain biking. Proceeds go to the development and protection of the Cumberland Trail, a 300-mile-long footpath down the eastern edge of the Cumberland Mountains, and the Tennessee Park Rangers Association, which provides scholarships and training for park rangers throughout the state to continue education in order to provide the highest level of protection for Tennessee State Parks.
Golf
FUNDRAISERS
• TEE IT UP FOR BREAST CANCER, a Susan G. Komen East TN fundraising golf tournament will take place throughout October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — at Cattails at MeadowView. Net proceeds benefit Komen East Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Region, supporting programs that provide screening and diagnostic services as well as Komen’s Patient Financial Assistance Program throughout our 24-county service area. Upon registering, participants will be provided with instructions on how to set up a convenient tee time in October. Go online at komeneasttennessee.org/TeeItUp/ to learn more and to register; the fee is $100 (includes golf and cart fees, goody bag, team awards and a $10 credit for ProShop’s snack bar)
• RYE COVE FOOTBALL GOLF TOURNAMENT is set for Saturday, Aug. 22 at Scott County Park in Gate City. Entry fee is $200 per team. Contact Cheyenne Osborne at (276) 298-6180, Hunter Jones at (423) 782-0688 or Brad Bowen at (276) 393-0234.
• 28th KINGSPORT CHAMBER GOLF SCRAMBLE is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Ridgefields in Kingsport. Two rounds offer tee times at 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sponsored by Food City, Pepsi and Hunter Smith Davis, the tournament benefits the Kingsport Chamber and its Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Leadership Kingsport programs. Health and safety precautions will be implemented. Call Nora Davis, Kingsport Chamber communications and events coordinator, at (423) 392-8827 or send an email to ndavis@kingsportchamber.org.
• 28th CARROLL DALE GOLF INVITATIONAL, whose proceeds support athletic programs at UVA Wise, is set for Sept. 28 at The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, Va. Registration for the four-player scramble event begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $1,000 for a foursome or $250 for an individual; flight, tee and green sponsorships are available. Go online at UVAwisecavs.com to download an entry form, which should include payment (make checks to UVA Wise Foundation) and be mailed to UVA Wise Office of Athletic Giving, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA, 24293, or faxed to (276) 376-1024. For more information, contact Samuel Wharton (276) 328-0259 or smw8u@uvawise.edu.
Hiking
• BACKBONE HIKE at Warriors Path in Kingsport is set or Saturday, Aug. 22, beginning at 9 a.m. Safety precautions of social distancing and limited numbers will be adhered to, and participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of this invigorating hike.
• HIKE SINKING WATERS RIDGE at Warriors Path in Kingsport on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. Safety precautions of social distancing and limited numbers will be adhered to, and participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of the trail.
Tennis
TOURNAMENTS
• UVA WISE TENNIS TOURNAMENT, sponsored by the Coalfield Progress and Impressions Inc., will run from Thursday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Jim and Betty Humphreys Tennis Complex. Singles and doubles events for both high school and adult players are offered. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the UVA Wise men’s and women’s tennis programs. The entry fee is $15 per person/per event (events limited to two per person); deadline to register is Tuesday, Sept. 1. Health and safety tournament guidelines must be strictly adhered to by both participants and spectators. Contact tournament director Danny Rowland at (276) 328-1100 (Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.), at (276) 870-8744 or via email at danny24273@verizon.net or visit uvawisecavs.com. Click here for an online registration form.