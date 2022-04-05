Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on May 30-June 3, July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE BASKETBALL CAMP, for boys and girls age 5 up to eighth grade and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 13-17. Cost for the full-day camp (for campers age 7 to rising eighth grade) is $145; cost for the half-day camp (9 a.m.-noon) is $80. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
• UVA WISE TEAM BASKETBALL CAMP, for high school varsity and jayvee teams and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 17-19. Cost for overnight campers is $145 per player; cost for commuting campers is $375 per team. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
Baseball
LEAGUES
Dodgeball
FUNDRAISING TOURNAMENTS
• JEREMIAH SCHOOL DODGEBRAWL Tournament will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Memorial Park Community Center, Spurrier Field, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. The event benefits the Jeremiah School, a therapeutic day school for children in this area with neurological delays in relating and communicating. For more information, go online at jeremiahschool.com, call (423) 915-9257 or email info@jeremiahschool.com.
Field day
FUNDRAISERS
• ADULTS-ONLY FIELD DAY, benefiting SMILE Foster Closet, will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Stickley Farm, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City. Registered teams will spend the day competing while reliving the glory of elementary school field days. Classic events like tug-of-war, relay races and obstacle courses will be joined by crazy new games and surprises throughout the day. SMILE Foster Closet provides for the needs of foster children and foster families and at-risk families in eight Northeast Tennessee counties. Learn more, register a team or view sponsorship opportunities by visiting SMILEfostercloset.org or emailing info@smilefostercloset.org.
Football
• GATE CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL will host a six-week skills development training program: GC Gridiron Academy. For any child in grades 4-7, sessions will be held every Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., March 24-April 28. Cost is $50 for all six sessions or $10 per session. To register, download the REMIND app and create an account. The class code is @gcgridiron. Text or call Coach Robertson at (276) 690-4352 if help is needed.
• KICKING, PUNTING AND SNAPPING EVALUATION camp will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 23 at Cherokee in Rogersville. This is a Fab 50 camp. Cost is $399, but the first 15 to register get $100 off. Go online at kornbluekicking.com/tennessee for more information.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• DOBYNS-BENNETT ALUMNI ASSOCIATION golf tournament is set for Saturday, April 9 at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. Entry fee is $50 per golfer or $200 for a team of four. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and awards begin 1 p.m. Register online at dbhs.k12k.com. Mail entry fees by check to Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, TN Kingsport 37664. To learn more, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
• CHEROKEE BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Saturday, April 16 at McDonald Hills Golf Course in Rogersville. Entry fee for the four-man scramble is $240 per team or $60 per person; register by April 12. Contact Kelli Lawson at (423) 921-2419 or the course at (423) 272-1477.
• AUTO WORLD/MECC GOLF CLASSIC will be held Friday, June 3 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College. Multiple prizes are offered, and players to make a hole-in-one on No. 10 will win a 2022 Jeep Renegade sponsored by Auto World of Big Stone Gap. Registration for the captain’s choice scramble event will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, lunch will be served and items will be auctioned off. Entry fee is $100 per person. Go online at meccfoundation.org/auto-world-mecc-golf-tournament for more information or to register a team. Registrations may be faxed to (276) 523-7485, emailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu, or completed by phone at (276) 523-2400, extension 647466.
Kickball
• TRI-CITIES SOCIAL SPORTS spring adult kickball league is taking registration. TCSS — akin to adult intramural sports — is open to anyone in the region, age 21 and older, who is interested in friendly competition. Games will be held Wednesday nights with start times between 6:30-8 p.m. Registration is $53 plus taxes and fees and includes five guaranteed games plus playoffs, a referee for each game and a TCCS T-shirt (aka, season uniform). Players may register as free agents, teams or groups. Go online at playinthetri.org and click Wednesday Spring Kickball 2022.
Miracle League
• MIRACLE LEAGUE OF KINGSPORT, sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, is accepting registration. The league serves all athletes with disabilities and special needs and has two age divisions: 17-under and 18-older. Games start April 23 and will typically be played on Saturdays. There is no cost to participate. Register online at online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. For more information, call Jason Wilburn at (423) 229-9459 or Kurt Carty at (423) 833-2792.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• RUNNING OF THE GOATS 5K/Nature Walk will be held Sunday, April 24 at the Western North Carolina Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville. Participants can run or walk the 3.1-mile course over which they can glimpse goats, bears, birds and otters before running onto Azalea Road. Other options are the noncompetitive Nature Walk, which will follow a 0.75-mile path inside the Nature Center, or the virtual race. The event benefits the Friends of the WNC Nature Center. Go online at wildwnc.org/runwild.
• GIRLS ON THE RUN Northeast Tennessee’s Glow the Distance Color-Splash 5K event is set for Friday, May 6, starting at 6:30 p.m., Towne Acres School in Johnson City. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event; proceeds help fund scholarships for the Girls on the Run program. To register or to learn more, go online at StrongGirlsRun.com.
Softball
LEAGUES
• SPRING YOUTH SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL, sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, is accepting registration. Remaining registration, for boys and girls ages 13-16, runs through April 18. Fee is $20 (excludes jersey and hat). Register the child online at secure.rec1.com/tn/kingsport-tn/catalog or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. Participants must live inside the Kingsport city limits, attend Kingsport City Schools and/or own Kingsport city property to be eligible to participate. To learn more, go online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call (423) 229-9460.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.