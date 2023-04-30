The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• LADY INDIANS MIDDLE SCHOOL basketball camp, for rising sixth- through eighth-graders, will be held May 30-June 1 at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Contact Dobyns-Bennett girls coach Bill Francis at wfrancis@k12k.com.
• COACH MOCK BASKETBALL CAMPS are coming up this summer at ETSU. A Youth Camp (for girls ages 5-12) will be held June 5-7, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A Team Camp (for girls junior varsity and varsity squads) will be held June 8-9 with times to be determined. Elite Camp 1 (for rising eighth-grade through 12th-grade girls) will be held June 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Elite Camp 2 (for rising eighth-grade through 12th-grade girls) will be held Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To learn more or to register, go online at coachmockbasketball.totalcamps.com.
• LADY TRAILBLAZERS BASKETBALL CAMP is scheduled for June 15-16. Contact Daniel Boone coach Justin Humphries at humphriesj@wcde.org or (423) 202-6996.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• ONETRIBE GOLF CLASSIC, hosted by the Dobyns-Bennett Football Foundation, will be held Saturday, May 6 at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club, 2320 Pendragon Road, Kingsport. Four-person teams will tee off in the morning or afternoon. Corporate and business sponsorships are available. To learn more, go online at dbfb.org or call Kevin Murdock at (423) 782-8702.
• WAYNE “RED” BUCKLES TOURNAMENT will be held Saturday, May 6 at Elizabethton Golf Course. The scramble tournament will have four-person teams and an 8 a.m. shotgun start (alternate 1 p.m. start if enough teams). Hole sponsorships are available. Call Elizabethton Golf Club at (423) 542-8051.
• TRI-CITIES FOUR-BALL, for two-player teams, will be held May 6-7 at Pine Oaks Golf Course in Johnson City. Two-player teams. $250 per team. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit junior golf in the Tri-Cities. Register online at tri-citiesgolf.org.
• KINGSPORT CHAMBER SCRAMBLE is set for May 9 at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club. Tee times of 8:45 a.m. or 2 p.m. are offered. Contact Bob Feagins at bfeagins@kingsportchamber.org or (423) 392-8815. Hole sponsorships, which include entry for four players, are available.
• HONAKER FOOTBALL benefit golf tournament will be held June 2 at Bristol Golf Club at The Cedars. Contact Todd Tiller at (276) 971-2294 or ttiller@russell.k12.va.us for more information.
Running
RACES
• 13th WOLF RUN, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. The 7-mile trail race is a Kingsport Fun Fest, SFTC King & Queen Competition and Trail Series Competition event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• APPALACHIA RAILROAD DAYS 5K Race and Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. The 1-Mile Fun Walk will start right after. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or Pam Hutchinson at (276) 365-5406. Mail interest (include name, age, gender, 5K run or 1 mile) to: Railroads 5K Race, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216.
• 16th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile trail race is an SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• SURGOINSVILLE HALF-MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. The 13.1-mile road race is an SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
Soccer
CAMPS
• DOBYNS-BENNETT will host its annual boys soccer academy June 5-8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Indian Highland Park, Kingsport. Boys ages 5-14 are eligible. Contact Kevin Nabalta at knabalta@k12k.com for more information or to register.
Swimming
• KINGSPORT & BRISTOL PIRANHAS Summer Swim Team Programming will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and Tennessee High’s Viking Hall pool through July 24. This program is for all swimmers interested in joining the Red Piranhas for the summer swim team season as part of the East Tennessee Summer Swim League. Go online at RedPiranhaSwimming.club to register. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimKingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
• RED PIRANHA SWIMMING SWIMAMERICA Developmental Swim School for ages 4 and older is registering for the spring and summer sessions at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Pool. Register online at RedPiranhaSwimming.club. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimKingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
• RPS SPRING SWIM CLINICS will be held this spring at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Pool (entrance at 1309 Southside Ave.). The clinics are open to all youth at least 6 years old with the ability to perform basic stroke skills for the stroke for which they’re signed up. Participants should have prior competitive swim team experience, to include completing consecutive laps in one session. Remaining days are Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., butterfly technique, starts and turns), and Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., individual medley technique, starts and turns). Register online at RedPiranhaSwimming.club. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimKingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• NIKE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS are coming up at ETSU in July. The camps are: serving and passing clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 7; $75); setting clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 7; $75); attacking clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 8; $75); defense clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 8; $75); high school team camp (girls ages 14-18; July 10-12; day $195 or overnight $275); college prep camp (girls ages 14-18; July 14-16; ; day $330 or overnight $375); all skills (coed ages 13-18; July 25-26; $175); and youth camp (coed ages 8-12; July 25-26; $175). Nike Volleyball Camp is a division of U.S. Sports Camp. To learn more, go online at ussportscamps.com/volleyball/nike/nike-volleyball-camp-east-tennessee-state-university.