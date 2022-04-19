The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades 1-8, will be held May 24-26, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Buck Van Huss Dome. Cost is $75 per player or $60 per camper for two or more players in the same family. Make checks payable to DBHS. For more information, contact Tribe coach Chris Poore at cpoore@k12k.com or (423) 747-7184.
• LADY INDIANS MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP, for rising sixth- through eighth-graders, will be held May 31-June 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome. Cost is $60 per player or $100 for two players in the same family; contact coach Bill Francis for fees for three or more campers. Make checks payable to DBHS; registration forms available in the D-B athletics office or through the D-B athletics website. For more information, email wfrancis@k12k.com or call (423) 738-8430.
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on May 30-June 3, July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• UVA WISE BASKETBALL CAMP, for boys and girls age 5 up to eighth grade and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 13-17. Cost for the full-day camp (for campers age 7 to rising eighth grade) is $145; cost for the half-day camp (9 a.m.-noon) is $80. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
• UVA WISE TEAM BASKETBALL CAMP, for high school varsity and jayvee teams and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 17-19. Cost for overnight campers is $145 per player; cost for commuting campers is $375 per team. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
Football
• GATE CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL will host a six-week skills development training program: GC Gridiron Academy. For any child in grades 4-7, sessions will be held every Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., March 24-April 28. Cost is $50 for all six sessions or $10 per session. To register, download the REMIND app and create an account. The class code is @gcgridiron. Text or call Coach Robertson at (276) 690-4352 if help is needed.
• KICKING, PUNTING AND SNAPPING EVALUATION camp will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 23 at Cherokee in Rogersville. This is a Fab 50 camp. Cost is $399, but the first 15 to register get $100 off. Go online at kornbluekicking.com/tennessee for more information.
Golf
• DOBYNS-BENNETT ALUMNI ASSOCIATION golf tournament, rescheduled from earlier, is set for Saturday, April 23 at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. Entry fee is $50 per golfer or $200 for a team of four. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and awards begin 1 p.m. Register online at dbhs.k12k.com. Mail entry fees by check to Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, TN Kingsport 37664. To learn more, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
• AUTO WORLD/MECC GOLF CLASSIC will be held Friday, June 3 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College. Multiple prizes are offered, and players to make a hole-in-one on No. 10 will win a 2022 Jeep Renegade sponsored by Auto World of Big Stone Gap. Registration for the captain’s choice scramble event will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, lunch will be served and items will be auctioned off. Entry fee is $100 per person. Go online at meccfoundation.org/auto-world-mecc-golf-tournament for more information or to register a team. Registrations may be faxed to (276) 523-7485, emailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu, or completed by phone at (276) 523-2400, extension 647466.
Kickball
• TRI-CITIES SOCIAL SPORTS spring adult kickball league is taking registration. TCSS — akin to adult intramural sports — is open to anyone in the region, age 21 and older, who is interested in friendly competition. Games will be held Wednesday nights with start times between 6:30-8 p.m. Registration is $53 plus taxes and fees and includes five guaranteed games plus playoffs, a referee for each game and a TCCS T-shirt (aka, season uniform). Players may register as free agents, teams or groups; deadline is April 20. Go online at playinthetri.org and click Wednesday Spring Kickball 2022.
Miracle League
• MIRACLE LEAGUE OF KINGSPORT, sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, is accepting registration. The league serves all athletes with disabilities and special needs and has two age divisions: 17-under and 18-older. Games start April 23 and will typically be played on Saturdays. There is no cost to participate. Register online at online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. For more information, call Jason Wilburn at (423) 229-9459 or Kurt Carty at (423) 833-2792.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• RUNNING OF THE GOATS 5K/Nature Walk will be held Sunday, April 24 at the Western North Carolina Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville. Participants can run or walk the 3.1-mile course over which they can glimpse goats, bears, birds and otters before running onto Azalea Road. Other options are the noncompetitive Nature Walk, which will follow a 0.75-mile path inside the Nature Center, or the virtual race. The event benefits the Friends of the WNC Nature Center. Go online at wildwnc.org/runwild.
• GIRLS ON THE RUN Northeast Tennessee’s Glow the Distance Color-Splash 5K event is set for Friday, May 6, starting at 6:30 p.m., Towne Acres School in Johnson City. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event; proceeds help fund scholarships for the Girls on the Run program. To register or to learn more, go online at StrongGirlsRun.com.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.