GREENEVILLE — Monday was a bittersweet day for Daxx Carr in the Region 1 Small Class golf tournament at Link Hills Country Club.
Carr was glad his score of 9-over 81 qualified him for next week’s state tournament in Manchester, but the University High senior was upset his teammates won’t be going with him.
The Bucs shot a 351 team total to finish second to North Greene (339).
“It’s very upsetting that we didn’t win as a team,” Carr said after earning his second individual berth to the state. “All of us had multiple mistakes and we know we could have shot sub-80s and been fine. We had the wrong head on today and eventually lost.”
With cool conditions in the morning, it took Carr a few holes to get warmed up on the Greene County course. He shot a 40 on the front nine and ended with 41 on the back, refusing to let a triple bogey on No. 15 sink his round.
“It started off weird. The cold was affecting my hands and I had a bogey and double on the first two holes,” Carr said. “I keep parring until I finally grabbed a birdie on eight. I was about even through hole 14 before I had a triple on 15. From there, I finished even out.”
Carr struggled with the mid-range approach shots.
“Off the tee, I was pretty straight and hit about every fairway,” he said. “My approach shots between 100-140 yards were where I struggled. I had multiple of those today.”
Bucs sophomore Garrett Gentry shot a 10-over 82 and lost a playoff against South Greene’s Isaac Hoese for the final state berth. Jackson Williams and Wesley Estes contributed 94s to the UH team total.
North Greene’s Aidan Collier was the individual medalist at 1-over 73. Rickey Compton (82), Joshua Crawford (92) and Caden Faulks (92) completed the Huskies’ scoring.
Cumberland Gap’s Peyton Wilder claimed the other individual state berth with a 77.
Sullivan North’s Jacob Cross closed his season with an 86.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
The Claiborne girls won the team title with a 190, 45 strokes better than runner-up South Greene. Unaka (244) was third.
Cumberland Gap’s Cayden Walker shot 89 to claim medalist honors. South Greene’s Lindsey Howlett and University High’s Chloe Ganger qualified for the state tournament as individuals.