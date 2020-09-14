ELIZABETHTON — The University High boys won a fourth consecutive District 1 Small Class golf championship and Unaka’s girls captured their first on Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Garrett Gentry shot a 6-over 78 to lead the Bucs, who edged Hampton 336-349 for the team title. Daxx Carr added an 83, Jaxson Williams had an 84, and Wes Estes and Hank Berning each shot 91 for the Bucs.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good players and that has been the key to our recent run,” University High coach Justin Penley said. “The kids have worked on their games outside of the regular season and played well during the season. They’ve put us in the position to accomplish that.
“Garrett struggled some of the front (nine), but he turned it around on the back nine and got dialed in. You know what Daxx is going to bring. He’s been our leader for several years now.”
Gentry shot a 41 on the front nine but matched medalist Josh Owens of Hampton with a 37 on the back nine.
“I struggled off the tee and didn’t have the pace on my putts on the front nine,” Gentry said. “I got mentally prepared and fixed that on the back nine. That’s what I’ve been working on lately, to keep my mental game in check.”
Owens had an eagle on the No. 5 hole in his 2-over 74.
“If it wasn’t for my putting, I would have shot high 80s because I didn’t hit the ball that great,” noted Owens, who totaled four birdies in his winning round. “I was good off the tee and would be in the fairway, but then I would get 25 feet away on the holes.”
Avery Hill shot 88, R.J. Tolley posted a 92 and Parker Henry contributed a 95 to Hampton’s team score.
Johnson County finished third at 382, joining the Bucs and Bulldogs as qualifiers for Thursday’s Region 1 tournament at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville.
Sullivan North’s Jacob Cross shot a 92 and qualified for the regional as an individual along with Chuckey-Doak’s Tyler Morrison, Jordan Pruitt and Samuel Riddle and Unaka’s Gavin Seigfried.
GIRLS MATCH
Sadie Shoun overcame a slow start on the back for a 96, winning girls medalist honors and leading the Lady Rangers to their inaugural district title. Unaka had a 224 total to clip Hampton by a single stroke.
“I started strong on the front nine, but I get on hole No. 11 and hit my drive into the road,” Shoun said. “That put me 4 over. I just had to make sure I didn’t hit any water and get into any sand traps after that — and putt as close to the hole as possible.”
Macy Ensor contributed a 128 for Unaka.
“Sadie and Macy didn’t pick up the game until they were freshmen and they’re juniors now,” Lady Rangers coach Aaron Dugger said. “This was their goal and they hung with it. It shows how fortunate we are to have good girls athletes. Our basketball and softball programs have been going to the state tournament in recent years. These two girls play both those sports and it’s a testament to their athletic ability and hard work.”
Hampton’s Macy Henry and Rylie McClain were down seven strokes after the front nine but rallied to finish at 225. University High’s Chloe Ganger was the individual runner-up after a 106, and she and Quinn Scheller powered the Lady Bucs to a third-place 228.