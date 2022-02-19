SALEM — Union sophomore Thomas Potter kept his record perfect Saturday and won his second straight VHSL Class 2 wrestling championship.
Potter, who improved to 37-0 on the season and 49-0 for his career, pinned James River’s Hunter Forbes in 1 minute, 47 seconds to win the 160-class title at the Salem Civic Center.
Potter was the only wrestler from the Mountain 7 District to win a state title.
Castlewood could boast two state champions after Saturday’s action in the Class 1 championships.
Adam Gibson wasted little time in claiming another crown, pinning fellow Region 1D wrestler J.W. Webb of Rural Retreat in 58 seconds and becoming the first Castlewood wrestler to win three state titles.
Jacob Maxfield claimed the Blue Devils’ second championship of the day with a victory over Buffalo Gap’s Mark Yoder in the 182 class.