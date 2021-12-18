WISE — Union’s Thomas Potter is still undefeated.
The sophomore, who enjoyed an unbeaten freshman wrestling season on the way to winning a state championship last season in the 145 class, improved to 7-0 on Saturday when he won the title bout in the 160 class of the annual Bobby Bates Classic. Potter, who pinned Johnson Central’s Logan Castle at the 2:55 mark of the final, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Wrestler.
Potter jumped two weight classes from his freshman to sophomore years. He said the move hadn’t caused any problems.
“I’ve been lifting and putting on weight,” Potter said. “I feel good.”
Wrestling in front of Saturday’s large crowd at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center was also a treat for Potter.
“I’m just happy to be able to have tournaments,” he said.
The Bears’ Johnny Satterfield, the defending Region 2D champion, finished second in the 182 class after dropping a 6-4 loss by decision to Johnson Central’s Thomas Matney in the final.
JOHNSON CENTRAL TAKES THE TITLE
Kentucky’s Johnson Central walked away with the team title, earning 349.5 points and boasting six individual champions.
Rural Retreat (208 points) placed second and Grayson County (149) was third.
Anderson County edged Wise Central 133-133 for fourth, followed by Castlewood (130).
John Battle (126.5), Martin County, Kentucky (111), Rustburg (108) and Union (98) completed the top 10.
OTHER LOCAL WINNERS
Wise Central picked up a win in the 285 division when Brady Sturgill pinned Eastside’s Zack Ward at the 1:47 mark.
Castlewood claimed two individual championships. Freshman Sam Gibson, the younger brother of two-time state champion Adam Gibson, won the 106 class with a pin over John Battle’s Owen Almany at the 3:13 mark. Teammate Slade Castle stayed unbeaten with a 6-3 decision over Anderson County’s Lucas Prewitt.