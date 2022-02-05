NORTON — Union sophomore Thomas Potter kept his winning streak going Saturday and it took him only 17 seconds to do it.
Potter pinned John Battle freshman Theron Newman in 17 seconds to win the 160-pound championship at the Mountain 7 District Wrestling Championships at Wise Central.
The win gives Potter a 30-0 mark this season. He went 13-0 last season on the way to winning the VHSL Class 2 championship in the 152 class.
This season Potter is seeking his second state title in a second weight class after jumping to 160.
“It’s cool to go up a weight class,” he said. “It’s all new kids. I’ve not wrestled anybody this year that I wrestled last year.
“It’s not been too hard yet," Potter added. "I’ve had a few stronger kids, but nothing I can’t handle."
Union claimed three more championships: at 152 when Mason Bryington pinned John Battle’s Collin Davidson in 57 seconds; at 195 with Zach Hall's 6-3 decision over Central’s Noah Burnham; and at 170 with Johnny Satterfield’s 8-2 decision over Battle's Jason Pittman.
Satterfield, a junior, finished third in the district, region and state tournaments his freshman year. Last season he won the Region 2D championship and again finished third at state; the Mountain 7 did not hold a tournament in 2021.
Satterfield’s main goal this season is to improve his state showing. He said the back-to-back third-place finishes were frustrating.
“It has been, but that’s just part of it. You just roll with the punches, I guess. Hopefully, this year will be better,” Satterfield said.
Central heavyweight Brady Sturgill won his second district title and will head to Richlands on Feb. 12 in search of his first regional championship.
“I just have to keep working hard,” said Sturgill, a junior. “I always have to put in a little extra.”
Jude Davis (138) and Landon Davis (145) also won titles for Central, and Lee had champions in Grayson Huff (182) and Casey Mooneyhan (220).
Dalton Minnick won at 126 to give Abingdon its lone champion.
John Battle had four champions — Owen Almany (106), Christopher Faust (113), Ryan Spates (120) and Christian Rector (132) — and five runner-up finishes in compiling 172 points and capturing the team championship.
Union edged Central 149-147 for second place. Lee High (79.5) and Abingdon (37) rounded out the team scores.