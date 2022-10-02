Former Union and Virginia Tech football star James Mitchell made his regular-season NFL debut Sunday with the Detroit Lions.
After being inactive for the Lions' first three games, Mitchell was listed as the third tight end on the depth chart. The rookie played on special teams and on offense, particularly in short-yardage situations, in Detroit’s 48-45 loss to Seattle at Ford Field in Detroit.
Mitchell’s mother, Marcia, was among the thousands at Ford Field. His father, Jimmy, pastor of The Cave Church in Norton, had a prior obligation and could not attend.
“Our hearts are overwhelmed,” Jimmy Mitchell said Sunday, noting that James was a miracle child.
After his twin sisters were born, doctors told Jimmy and Marcia they could not have other children. James came along anyway.
“He was a baby that was meant to be born,” Jimmy Mitchell said.
A rare four-time all-state player during his high school career at Union, Mitchell became an All-Atlantic Coast Conference tight end for the Hokies before entering the NFL draft this year.
The Lions selected him in the fifth round as the draft's 177th overall pick.
Mitchell is the third player from the Big Stone Gap area to play professional football.
Former Powell Valley star Thomas Jones had a long NFL career in which he rushed for 10,591 yards with Arizona, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Kansas City and the New York Jets, and Julius Jones, Thomas' younger brother, played for Dallas, Seattle and New Orleans.