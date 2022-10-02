Mitchell preparing for Lions training camp (copy)

Former Union and Virginia Tech star James Mitchell made his regular-season NFL debut on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

 CONTRIBUTED

Former Union and Virginia Tech football star James Mitchell made his regular-season NFL debut Sunday with the Detroit Lions.

After being inactive for the Lions' first three games, Mitchell was listed as the third tight end on the depth chart. The rookie played on special teams and on offense, particularly in short-yardage situations, in Detroit’s 48-45 loss to Seattle at Ford Field in Detroit.

