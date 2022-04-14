BIG STONE GAP — Union’s Espn Evans made a diving catch on a line drive in the top of the seventh inning and then flipped the ball to John Ryan Hurley for a game-ending double play.
It was that kind of night for the Bears (6-5, 2-3).
Union scored all of its runs in the second inning and held off rally attempts from Gate City the rest of the night to take a 4-3 Mountain 7 District baseball win at Buster Taylor Field.
“We had one good inning (of offense) and we played defense and pitched fairly well,” Union coach David Wyrick said. “We’re starting to play a little better. We made some good pitches and made routine plays.
“Hitting-wise, we’re still not where we need to be, but it’s getting better. It’s a big win for us against a pretty good team.”
BIG HITS
Evans led the Union attack, going 2 for 2, while Bradley Bunch finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Caiden Bartee also delivered a two-RBI double in the second inning.
The Bears scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning, building a 4-1 advantage.
Gate City (3-7, 2-4) spread its three runs out over three innings.
The Blue Devils got one run in the first, one in the third and one more in the fourth. However, Gate City couldn’t take advantage of most of its offensive opportunities.
The Devils stranded 12 base runners and left the bases loaded in two innings.
“We played the field well and we hit the ball, but it was situational hitting,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “We just had that one bad inning where we gave up all their runs in that inning. We’ve just got to clean that up.
“We played back into it, but we just couldn’t get that one big hit when we needed it.”
Ryan Jessee led the attack for Gate City. He finished 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, while Eli McMurray finished with two hits and scored twice. He also had two stolen bases.
ADAMS GETS THE WIN
Brady Adams (1-0) picked up the win for Union in his first start of the season.
The junior gave up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk over three and two-thirds innings.
Bunch pitched the final two and two-third innings for the Bears in his first mound appearance of the season.
He picked up the save after holding Gate City scoreless.
Gate City had Bunch in trouble in the seventh with runners on first and second before Evans made the dramatic play to end the contest.