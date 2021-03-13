Union at Gate City boys basketball

Junior Bradley Bunch averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots per game in Union's state championship season.

 Todd Brase Photography

Bradley Bunch's junior season of basketball continues to reap rewards.

Bunch, who this past season helped lead Union to its first state championship in boys basketball, was named the Virginia High School Coaches Association's player of the year for Class 2 on Friday.

He averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots per game for the Bears, who beat East Rockingham 62-47 last month in the VHSL Class 2 final.

Bunch also was named the Times News Southwest Virginia, Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year.

Two of Bunch's teammates, Alex Rasnick and Sean Cusano, joined him on the VHSCA all-state first team, and their coach, Zack Moore, was selected the Class 2 coach of the year.

Also earning all-state first-team recognition in Class 2 were Gate City's Eli Starnes and Ridgeview's Gabe Brown.

Trevor Culbertson of J.I. Burton and Connor Lane of Twin Springs made the VHSCA Class 1 all-state first team.

Parry McCluer's Spencer Hamilton was the Class 1 player of the year and Mike Cartolaro the coach of the year after the Fighting Blues routed Altavista 56-39 to win their first state title.

2020-21 VHSCA ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Class 2

Player of the Year

Bradley Bunch, Union

Coach of the Year

Zack Moore, Union

First Team

Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham

Cam Cormany, Radford

Alex Rasnick, Union

Tanner Rivendurg, Buffalo Gap

Tanyon Sutphin, Floyd County

Patrick Clevenger, James River

Sean Cusano, Union

Kyle Evick, East Rockingham

Eli Starnes, Gate City

David Graves, Graham

Gabe Brown, Ridgeview

Second Team

Keandre Rhone, King William

Kavantay Hayes, King William

Canaan Pierce, Page County

Josiah Jackson, Staunton

Stephen Barber, Glenvar

Kaiden Swortzel, Floyd County

Alex Kanipe, Radford

Jayson Eastson, James River

Nick Owens, Graham

Class 1

Player of the Year

Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer

Coach of the Year

Mike Cartolaro, Parry McCluer

First Team

Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, Jr.

Jayllen Jones, Altavista, Sr.

Cade Looney, Grundy, Sr.

Caleb Thomas, Mathews, Sr.

Cade McCulloch, West Point, So.

Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton, Sr.

Ethan Millirons, Auburn, Jr.

Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, Sr.

Connor Lane, Twin Springs, So.

Stuart Hunt, Altavista, So.

Second Team

Nick DeLatos, Holston, Sr.

Mason Ramsey, Rappahannock, Jr.

Kameron Johnson, Charles City, Sr.

Lamar Walters, West Point, so.

Adam Painter, Riverheads, Sr.

Peyton Coe, George Wythe, Sr.

Logan Greene, Narrows, Sr.

Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, Jr.

Drew Hoge, Bland, Sr.

Caleb Yeary, Thomas Walker, Sr.