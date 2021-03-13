Bradley Bunch's junior season of basketball continues to reap rewards.
Bunch, who this past season helped lead Union to its first state championship in boys basketball, was named the Virginia High School Coaches Association's player of the year for Class 2 on Friday.
He averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots per game for the Bears, who beat East Rockingham 62-47 last month in the VHSL Class 2 final.
Bunch also was named the Times News Southwest Virginia, Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year.
Two of Bunch's teammates, Alex Rasnick and Sean Cusano, joined him on the VHSCA all-state first team, and their coach, Zack Moore, was selected the Class 2 coach of the year.
Also earning all-state first-team recognition in Class 2 were Gate City's Eli Starnes and Ridgeview's Gabe Brown.
Trevor Culbertson of J.I. Burton and Connor Lane of Twin Springs made the VHSCA Class 1 all-state first team.
Parry McCluer's Spencer Hamilton was the Class 1 player of the year and Mike Cartolaro the coach of the year after the Fighting Blues routed Altavista 56-39 to win their first state title.
2020-21 VHSCA ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Class 2
Player of the Year
Bradley Bunch, Union
Coach of the Year
Zack Moore, Union
First Team
Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham
Cam Cormany, Radford
Alex Rasnick, Union
Tanner Rivendurg, Buffalo Gap
Tanyon Sutphin, Floyd County
Patrick Clevenger, James River
Sean Cusano, Union
Kyle Evick, East Rockingham
Eli Starnes, Gate City
David Graves, Graham
Gabe Brown, Ridgeview
Second Team
Keandre Rhone, King William
Kavantay Hayes, King William
Canaan Pierce, Page County
Josiah Jackson, Staunton
Stephen Barber, Glenvar
Kaiden Swortzel, Floyd County
Alex Kanipe, Radford
Jayson Eastson, James River
Nick Owens, Graham
Class 1
Player of the Year
Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer
Coach of the Year
Mike Cartolaro, Parry McCluer
First Team
Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, Jr.
Jayllen Jones, Altavista, Sr.
Cade Looney, Grundy, Sr.
Caleb Thomas, Mathews, Sr.
Cade McCulloch, West Point, So.
Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton, Sr.
Ethan Millirons, Auburn, Jr.
Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, Sr.
Connor Lane, Twin Springs, So.
Stuart Hunt, Altavista, So.
Second Team
Nick DeLatos, Holston, Sr.
Mason Ramsey, Rappahannock, Jr.
Kameron Johnson, Charles City, Sr.
Lamar Walters, West Point, so.
Adam Painter, Riverheads, Sr.
Peyton Coe, George Wythe, Sr.
Logan Greene, Narrows, Sr.
Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, Jr.
Drew Hoge, Bland, Sr.
Caleb Yeary, Thomas Walker, Sr.