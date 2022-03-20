Bradley Bunch does it all on the basketball court.
The University of Pikeville signee led Union to the VHSL Class 2 championship in the 2020-21 season and back to the state’s elite eight this past season.
The two-time Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year is also a repeat Times News Southwest Virginia boys player of the year.
During his senior season, Bunch shot 53% from the floor and recorded multiple double-doubles. He averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia teams are composed of players from the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tyler Webb was a star for Twin Springs as a player and he’s not doing too bad as the Titans’ coach.
Webb, who directed Twin Springs to one of its best seasons in its storied history, is the coach of the year for Southwest Virginia.
He guided the Titans to a 19-win season that included the Region 1D championship, the Cumberland District regular-season title and a VHSL Class 1 quarterfinal victory.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Eastside’s Jordan Gray, who drew the task of guarding the opponent’s best offensive player for most of the season, is the defensive player of the year after meeting that challenge. Gray oftentimes held the player he was guarding below his season average.
Gray averaged 12 points and 3 assists per game, but coach Patrick Damron said the senior’s defensive effort was more valuable to the team.
“Jordan is a tough, gritty, smart defender and without him we do not win the district tournament, finish as region runner-up nor qualify for a state playoff game,” Damron said.
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR
Wise Central’s Ethan Collins never disappointed on the court in his freshman year.
Collins, who missed some action because of an injury, averaged 16.75 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this past season.
2021-22 Times News All-Southwest Virginia teams
First Team
Bradley Bunch, Union, Sr.
Connor Lane, Twin Springs, Jr.
Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, Sr.
Chantz Robinette, Ridgeview, Jr.
Malachi Jenkins, Union, Sr.
Bradley Owens, Twin Springs, Jr.
Second Team
Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, Jr.
Eli McMurray, Gate City, So.
Eli McCoy, Eastside, Jr.
Lonnie Lindsey, J.I. Burton, Sr.
Dayton Osborne, Abingdon, Jr.