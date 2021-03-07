Junior Bradley Bunch helped lead Union to the school’s first VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state championship this year.
His efforts earned him accolades as Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year.
Bunch can now add the Times News Southwest Virginia Player of the Year award to his résumé.
His all-around performance of 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots per game helped the Bears to a memorable season that included the Region 2D title and a Mountain 7 co-championship.
Zack Moore, the man for whom Bunch starred, is the Southwest Virginia Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a landmark season that included the program’s first win over Radford in the state semifinals and three wins over perennial power Gate City, including in the Region 2D title game.
Abingdon sophomore Evan Ramsey is the defensive player of the year and Twin Springs sophomore Connor Lane is the underclassman of the year.
Joining Bunch on the All-Southwest Virginia first team are Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown, J.I. Burton’s Trevor Culbertson, Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez, Abingdon’s Jake Thacker and Union’s Sean Cusano.
Union’s Alex Rasnick, Thomas Walker’s Caleb Yeary, J.I. Burton’s Zac Campbell, Gate City’s Eli Starnes and Eastside’s Eli McCoy make up the second team.
FIRST TEAM
Gabe Brown, Ridgeview
Brown heads to Emory & Henry next season after finishing off his high school career with some strong numbers.
The senior averaged 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 2 blocks per game this past season and closed his career with 1,167 points.
Brown broke the school’s single-game scoring record by knocking down 40 points against Wise Central.
Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton
The Region 1D player of the year led the Raiders to the VHSL Class 1 semifinals this season.
Culbertson averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove
The junior’s breakout season saw him average 20.4 points per game.
Chavez also totaled per-game clips of 11.6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1.5 steals.
Jake Thacker, Abingdon
The All-Region 3D performer finished his senior season averaging 15.4 points, 7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while helping the Falcons reach the VHSL Class 3 championship game.
Sean Cusano, Union
The sophomore put up impressive numbers for the Bears, averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
Cusano scored 24 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in the state championship game.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Evan Ramsey, Abingdon
The 6-foot-11 sophomore made a habit of swatting away opponents’ shots during the season. Ramsey averaged five blocks along with nine rebounds per game.
He was also solid on the offensive side of the floor, averaging 14.3 points.
Ramsey had dominant performances in the Class 3 semifinal game against Cave Spring (24 points, 19 rebounds) and in the state final against Hopewell (24 points, 15 rebounds).
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Lane, Twin Springs
The first team Region 1D pick was a force for the Titans.
Lane averaged 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
SECOND TEAM
Alex Rasnick, Union
Rasnick finished the season averaging 17 points per game.
The senior sharpshooter connected on 45% of his 3-point shots.
Caleb Yeary, Thomas Walker
Yeary finished his senior season averaging 23 points per game, adding 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals an outing.
He scored 1,710 points over his career and broke a school record this season when he scored 51 in a single game.
Zac Campbell, J.I. Burton
The junior averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game in helping the Raiders to the Region 1D championship.
Eli Starnes, Gate City
Starnes developed into the floor leader for the Blue Devils in a rebuilding year that did not end until the Region 2D championship game.
The senior averaged 13 points and 2 assists per game.
Eli McCoy, Eastside
In a strong sophomore season, McCoy averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game in securing a spot on the All-Region 1D team.
He broke the school single-game record this season with 19 rebounds.