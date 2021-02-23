Union's Bradley Bunch and Zack Moore and Gate City's Sarah Thompson and Kelly Houseright doubled up on honors for the 2020-21 basketball season, heading both the All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District teams.
Bunch, a junior, was named region and district boys player of the year and Moore was coach of the year after leading the Bears to the VHSL Class 2 championship. Union defeated East Rockingham 62-47 on Sunday in Big Stone Gap for the first boys basketball title in the school's 11-year history.
Moore shared the Mountain 7 coaching accolade with Abingdon's Aaron Williams, who guided his Falcons into the Class 3 title game where they suffered a tough 58-55 loss to Hopewell.
Thompson, a senior and East Tennessee State signee, was the region and district girls player of the year and Houseright was coach of the year after the Lady Blue Devils advanced to the state championship game for a second straight year. Gate City fell one win short of back-to-back Class 2 crowns, dropping a 61-56 decision to Luray on Saturday in Gate City.
The VHSL Class 1 champion Honaker Lady Tigers had the Region 1D player and coach of the year in senior LeeAnna McNulty and Misty Miller. Honaker overwhelmed Riverheads 81-56 on Sunday in the state final for a second consecutive championship. Miller's Lady Tigers were declared co-champions last season after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the state title game.
ALL-REGION 2D TEAMS
BOYS
Player of the Year
Bradley Bunch, Union
Coach of the Year
Zach Moore, Union
First Team
Bradley Bunch, Union, Jr.
David Graves, Graham, Jr.
Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Sr.
Sage Potts, Lebanon, Sr.
Alex Rasnick, Union, Sr.
Nick Owens, Graham, Sr.
Sean Cusano, Union, So.
Josiah Jordan, Tazewell, Sr.
Eli Starnes, Gate City, Sr.
Second Team
Cade Berry, Richlands, Sr.
Dylan Fannon, Lee High, Sr.
Grant Williams, Marion, Jr.
Luke Reed, Gate City, Sr.
Luke Wess, Richlands, Sr.
Zach Smith, John Battle, Sr.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, Jr.
GIRLS
Player of the Year
Sarah Thompson, Gate City
Coach of the Year
Kelly Houseright, Gate City
First Team
Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Sr.
Amber Kimberlin, Marion, Jr.
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, Jr.
Elle Gunter, Graham, Jr.
Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, Jr.
Maria Wilson, Virginia High, Sr.
Abby Slagle, Union, Jr.
Anna Hagy, Marion, Jr.
Macey Mullins, Gate City, Jr.
Second Team
Diana Spence, Virginia High, Jr.
Hannah Large, Wise Central, Sr.
Denissa Ball, Richlands, Jr.
Jillian Sturgill, Wise Central, Jr.
Hayley Farris, Marion, Jr.
Cassidy Thomas, Ridgeview, Sr.
Taylor Ray, Tazewell, Jr.
ALL-REGION 1D TEAMS
GIRLS
Player of the Year
LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker
Coach of the Year
Misty Miller, Honaker
First Team
LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, Sr.
Katie Barr, Chilhowie, Jr.
Madison Fiscuss, Rural Retreat, Jr.
Anna Whited, Eastside, Sr.
Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, Jr.
Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker, Sr.
Emaleigh Powers, Twin Springs, Sr.
Krista Endicott, Hurley, Sr.
Second Team
Delanie Trivitt, Rural Retreat, Jr.
Madison Looney, Grundy, Fr.
Akilah Boyd, Honaker, Sr.
Halle Hilton, Honaker, Sr.
Kaylee Jenkins, J.I. Burton, Jr.
Failyn Daniels, Patrick Henry, Sr.
Emma Bishop, Holston, So.
Kacie Jones, Eastside, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Magan Frye, Northwood
Josie Sheets, Chilhowie
Natalie Strait, Patrick Henry
Annabelle Fiscus, Rural Retreat
Kamryn Vance, Twin Valley
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley
Heileigh Vencill, Grundy
Chloe Powers, Eastside
Abigail Bullins, Thomas Walker
ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT TEAMS
BOYS
Player of the Year
Bradley Bunch, Union
Co-Coaches of the Year
Zack Moore, Union and Aaron Williams, Abingdon
First Team
Bradley Bunch, Union, Jr.
Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Sr.
Alex Rasnick, Union, Sr.
Chase Hungate, Abingdon, Sr.
Jake Thacker, Abingdon, Sr.
Sean Cusano, Union, So.
Eli Starnes, Gate City, Sr.
Dylan Fannon, Lee High, Sr.
Luke Reed, Gate City, Sr.
Zach Smith, John Battle, Sr.
Second Team
Evan Ramsey, Abingdon, So.
Ben Brickey, Wise Central, Sr.
Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, So.
Jake O’Quinn, Abingdon, Sr.
Noah Jordan, Union, Jr.
Jaxon Collier, Lee High, Sr.
Matt Gose, Gate City, Sr.
Austin Mullins, Ridgeview, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Tyler Fannon, Lee High, Sr.
Ethan Gibson, Abingdon, So.
Haynes Carter, Abingdon, Jr.
Trenton Adkins, Ridgeview, Sr.
Colt Fletcher, Ridgeview, Sr.
Bryson Almany, John Battle, Sr.
Charlie Daniels, Wise Central, So.
Casey Dotson, Wise Central, So.
Jake Taylor, Gate City, Sr.
Eli McMurray, Gate City, Fr.
Ryan Jessee, Gate City, Jr.
Malachi Jenkins, Union, Jr.
Caiden Bartee, Union, Jr.
Peyton Honeycutt, Union, So.
GIRLS
Player of the Year
Sarah Thompson, Gate City
Coach of the Year
Kelly Houseright, Gate City
First Team
Sarah Thompson, Gate City
Morgan Blevins, Abingdon
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview
Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview
Abby Slagle, Union
Macey Mullins, Gate City
Hannah Large, Wise Central
Jillian Sturgill, Wise Central
Cassidy Thomas, Ridgeview
Second Team
Anna McKee, John Battle
Drew Cox, Lee High
Brooke Bailey, Union
Riley Houseright, Gate City
Jordan Shuler, Union
Isabella Sturgill, Wise Central
Isabella Blagg, Union
Randi Osborne, Abingdon
Callie Mullins, Wise Central
Honorable Mention
Lexi Ervin, Gate City
Kayli Dunn, Gate City
Addie Gibson, Gate City
Gracy McKinney, Union
Chloe Calton, Lee High
Cassidy Hammonds, Lee High
Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central
Hannah McAmis, Wise Central
Braelyn Strouth, Ridgeview
Maggie Grant, Ridgeview
Caiti Hill, Ridgeview
Annah Blankenship, Abingdon
Lauren Woodall, Abingdon