Union's Bradley Bunch and Zack Moore and Gate City's Sarah Thompson and Kelly Houseright doubled up on honors for the 2020-21 basketball season, heading both the All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District teams.

Bunch, a junior, was named region and district boys player of the year and Moore was coach of the year after leading the Bears to the VHSL Class 2 championship. Union defeated East Rockingham 62-47 on Sunday in Big Stone Gap for the first boys basketball title in the school's 11-year history.

Moore shared the Mountain 7 coaching accolade with Abingdon's Aaron Williams, who guided his Falcons into the Class 3 title game where they suffered a tough 58-55 loss to Hopewell.

Thompson, a senior and East Tennessee State signee, was the region and district girls player of the year and Houseright was coach of the year after the Lady Blue Devils advanced to the state championship game for a second straight year. Gate City fell one win short of back-to-back Class 2 crowns, dropping a 61-56 decision to Luray on Saturday in Gate City.

The VHSL Class 1 champion Honaker Lady Tigers had the Region 1D player and coach of the year in senior LeeAnna McNulty and Misty Miller. Honaker overwhelmed Riverheads 81-56 on Sunday in the state final for a second consecutive championship. Miller's Lady Tigers were declared co-champions last season after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the state title game.

ALL-REGION 2D TEAMS

BOYS

Player of the Year

Bradley Bunch, Union

Coach of the Year

Zach Moore, Union

First Team

Bradley Bunch, Union, Jr.

David Graves, Graham, Jr.

Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Sr.

Sage Potts, Lebanon, Sr.

Alex Rasnick, Union, Sr.

Nick Owens, Graham, Sr.

Sean Cusano, Union, So.

Josiah Jordan, Tazewell, Sr.

Eli Starnes, Gate City, Sr.

Second Team

Cade Berry, Richlands, Sr.

Dylan Fannon, Lee High, Sr.

Grant Williams, Marion, Jr.

Luke Reed, Gate City, Sr.

Luke Wess, Richlands, Sr.

Zach Smith, John Battle, Sr.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, Graham, Jr.

GIRLS

Player of the Year

Sarah Thompson, Gate City

Coach of the Year

Kelly Houseright, Gate City

First Team

Sarah Thompson, Gate City, Sr.

Amber Kimberlin, Marion, Jr.

Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, Jr.

Elle Gunter, Graham, Jr.

Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview, Jr.

Maria Wilson, Virginia High, Sr.

Abby Slagle, Union, Jr.

Anna Hagy, Marion, Jr.

Macey Mullins, Gate City, Jr.

Second Team

Diana Spence, Virginia High, Jr.

Hannah Large, Wise Central, Sr.

Denissa Ball, Richlands, Jr.

Jillian Sturgill, Wise Central, Jr.

Hayley Farris, Marion, Jr.

Cassidy Thomas, Ridgeview, Sr.

Taylor Ray, Tazewell, Jr.

 ALL-REGION 1D TEAMS

GIRLS

Player of the Year

LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker

Coach of the Year

Misty Miller, Honaker

First Team

LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, Sr.

Katie Barr, Chilhowie, Jr.

Madison Fiscuss, Rural Retreat, Jr.

Anna Whited, Eastside, Sr.

Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, Jr.

Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker, Sr.

Emaleigh Powers, Twin Springs, Sr.

Krista Endicott, Hurley, Sr.

Second Team

Delanie Trivitt, Rural Retreat, Jr.

Madison Looney, Grundy, Fr.

Akilah Boyd, Honaker, Sr.

Halle Hilton, Honaker, Sr.

Kaylee Jenkins, J.I. Burton, Jr.

Failyn Daniels, Patrick Henry, Sr.

Emma Bishop, Holston, So.

Kacie Jones, Eastside, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Magan Frye, Northwood

Josie Sheets, Chilhowie

Natalie Strait, Patrick Henry

Annabelle Fiscus, Rural Retreat

Kamryn Vance, Twin Valley

Haylee Moore, Twin Valley

Heileigh Vencill, Grundy

Chloe Powers, Eastside

Abigail Bullins, Thomas Walker

ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT TEAMS

BOYS

Player of the Year

Bradley Bunch, Union

Co-Coaches of the Year

Zack Moore, Union and Aaron Williams, Abingdon

First Team

Bradley Bunch, Union, Jr.

Gabe Brown, Ridgeview, Sr.

Alex Rasnick, Union, Sr.

Chase Hungate, Abingdon, Sr.

Jake Thacker, Abingdon, Sr.

Sean Cusano, Union, So.

Eli Starnes, Gate City, Sr.

Dylan Fannon, Lee High, Sr.

Luke Reed, Gate City, Sr.

Zach Smith, John Battle, Sr.

Second Team

Evan Ramsey, Abingdon, So.

Ben Brickey, Wise Central, Sr.

Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, So.

Jake O’Quinn, Abingdon, Sr.

Noah Jordan, Union, Jr.

Jaxon Collier, Lee High, Sr.

Matt Gose, Gate City, Sr.

Austin Mullins, Ridgeview, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Fannon, Lee High, Sr.

Ethan Gibson, Abingdon, So.

Haynes Carter, Abingdon, Jr.

Trenton Adkins, Ridgeview, Sr.

Colt Fletcher, Ridgeview, Sr.

Bryson Almany, John Battle, Sr.

Charlie Daniels, Wise Central, So.

Casey Dotson, Wise Central, So.

Jake Taylor, Gate City, Sr.

Eli McMurray, Gate City, Fr.

Ryan Jessee, Gate City, Jr.

Malachi Jenkins, Union, Jr.

Caiden Bartee, Union, Jr.

Peyton Honeycutt, Union, So.

GIRLS

Player of the Year

Sarah Thompson, Gate City

Coach of the Year

Kelly Houseright, Gate City

First Team

Sarah Thompson, Gate City

Morgan Blevins, Abingdon

Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview

Brooklyn Frazier, Ridgeview

Abby Slagle, Union

Macey Mullins, Gate City

Hannah Large, Wise Central

Jillian Sturgill, Wise Central

Cassidy Thomas, Ridgeview

Second Team

Anna McKee, John Battle

Drew Cox, Lee High

Brooke Bailey, Union

Riley Houseright, Gate City

Jordan Shuler, Union

Isabella Sturgill, Wise Central

Isabella Blagg, Union

Randi Osborne, Abingdon

Callie Mullins, Wise Central

Honorable Mention

Lexi Ervin, Gate City

Kayli Dunn, Gate City

Addie Gibson, Gate City

Gracy McKinney, Union

Chloe Calton, Lee High

Cassidy Hammonds, Lee High

Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central

Hannah McAmis, Wise Central

Braelyn Strouth, Ridgeview

Maggie Grant, Ridgeview

Caiti Hill, Ridgeview

Annah Blankenship, Abingdon

Lauren Woodall, Abingdon