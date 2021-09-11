BIG STONE GAP — For the first time in nearly two years, there was Friday night football in the fall at Bullitt Park.
Union put on quite the show for fans starving for the sweet sounds of pads popping and the train whistle after every score. The Bears ran over, around and through J.I. Burton on their way to a 50-20 victory.
Union (2-0) started slowly but exploded in the second quarter, lighting up the scoreboard for 29 points and putting the game to bed by halftime.
Senior running back Zavier Lomax carried the ball only six times but racked up 132 yards that included two long touchdown runs. His 69-yarder late in the first half in particular got the crowd on its feet.
“We had three or four guys step up like Corbyn Jenkins on the kickoff and Lomax running the football,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “I was tickled with our offensive line because we got in a rhythm after those first couple of drives and took over the game.”
The Raiders (0-3) drew first blood when Ethan Hawk caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Jaymen Buchanan in the first quarter. Union responded quickly, though. Malachi Jenkins returned the kickoff down to the Burton 21 and Peyton Honeycutt scored on the next play.
From then on, it was all Bears.
Lomax scored late in the first on a 24-yard run and Johnny Satterfield followed with a TD from 6 yards out early in the second.
Burton answered with a 65-yard score and again it was Hawk, who caught a short pass and turned it into a long gain to get the Raiders within eight points.
“I thought our jet sweep series did a good job of setting the edges and our running backs blocked for each other,” Turner said. “This was a good game for us because it was a county-type rivalry. Both schools were well represented tonight with all the fans out.”
The Bears countered again, this time when Corbyn Jenkins took the kickoff back 60 yards for the score with 8:40 left until half.
Union quarterback Bradley Bunch, after hooking with up with Malachi Jenkins for a 46-yard gain, scored from 4 yards out with less than minute left.
The Bears racked up 382 yards of offense and had more than 400 in total yardage.
Buchanan was 10-of-12 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Trey Keys had 56 yards on 13 carries and a score, and Hawk had four catches for 97 yards and a pair of scores.
The Raiders — despite a brutal schedule — have a lot of positives to take away from the game against the VHSL Class 2 Bears.
“We moved the football on a good team and our guys came out and fought,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “In Week 1, we fought for about a quarter because we were out of shape with kids missing summer workouts. We fought a little bit longer this week than we did against Chilhowie, so I think we’re starting to come along.”
UP NEXT
Union has a massive matchup at Graham looming on Thursday.
“Graham has two kids that are above and beyond everybody else and going Division I,” Turner said. “The Meadows kids is committed to Virginia and the Bradshaw kid has over 20 offers. It’s going to be a challenge going to Bluefield and playing on a short week. It seems like we play them every year in the regular season and then turn around and play again in the playoffs.”
Burton will match up next against Cumberland District foe Twin Springs.