WISE — Union’s offense was decent Friday, but its defense was better.
The Bears shot 47.3% (26-for-55) from the field and took advantage of 18 Marion turnovers in a 66-38 win in the Region 2D boys basketball semifinals at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Union (21-5), the defending Region 2D and VHSL Class 2 champion, advanced to Saturday’s regional championship game against Virginia High (19-8). The Bearcats advanced with a 63-61 overtime win over Graham on Friday.
The title game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. inside the Prior Center.
POINTS OUT THERE
Union jumped out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and led 28-14 at halftime behind the 1-2 scoring punch of Bradley Bunch and Malachi Jenkins.
Still, Bears coach Zack Moore felt his team could have done more offensively.
“We were 2-of-17 from the 3-point line, 12-of-21 from the (free throw) line. We left a lot of points out there, but our defense was tough. It was our defense and toughness. That’s what won us the game,” Moore said. “I just thought our defense and toughness was really good.”
Jenkins finished with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the 6-foot-6 Bunch scored 19 points.
Noah Jordan added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Reyshawn Anderson also had 10 points for the Bears.
Marion (15-6) got 17 points from Grant Williams.
BEARCATS TAKE OT WIN
Graham sent its regional semifinal game to overtime with a dramatic shot, but Virginia High took control early in the extra period and held off its Southwest District rival.
The Bearcats secured their first trip to the state tournament in about a decade.
“My team just fought hard the whole game,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said. “I can’t be anything but happy for my guys.’’
Dante Worley filled up the stat sheet for the Bearcats, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Ajaani Delaney and Davarion Mozell scored 16 points apiece, and Aquemini Martin pulled down 10 rebounds.
Delaney hit a 3-point shot with 19 seconds left in regulation to give the Bearcats a 51-49 advantage. Graham’s Kaleb Morgan missed the first of two free throws with 0.5 of a second left on the clock and his second bounced off the back of the rim.
David Graves grabbed the ball and got the putback as time expired to force OT.
Martin scored the first basket in overtime, and the Bearcats kept the lead the rest of the way.
After Graves scored with 23 seconds left in OT cut the Bearcats’ lead to 60-59, Virginia High hit 3 of 4 free throws to hold on.
Graves finished with a game-high 32 points and pulled down eight rebounds. The G-Men (15-9) also got 14 points and five assists from Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and 17 rebounds from Kaleb Morgan.