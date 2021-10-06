BIG STONE GAP — The second set was the big one for Union on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears used a 12-2 scoring run to take a dramatic come-from-behind second set victory over John Battle on the way to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 Mountain 7 District volleyball win at the Bear Den.
John Battle (9-6, 3-2) jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the second set before Union (8-8, 3-4) started to make its run.
The win in the set came after a late rally in the opening set put Union up 1-0 in the match.
The first set was tied five times before Union pulled away to build a 17-14 advantage.
Battle kept things close but could never regain the lead as the Lady Bears took the seven-point win in the opening set.
OFF TO THE RACES
The comeback effort continued for Union in the third set to complete the sweep.
John Battle jumped ahead 6-0 before the Lady Bears fought back to tie the set at 10.
The Lady Bears scored the next four points to build a 14-10 lead, and they were off and running from there on the way to winning the set and the match.
GROWING UP
For Union coach Kim Moore, her team grew up a little bit on the volleyball floor.
“They’re a roller coaster and they’re aware of that, but we’re trying to find our way,” Moore said. “We’re still young and putting the pieces together. But I’m extremely proud of their defensive fight and confidence and swinging away. This was a great win for us tonight.”
Gracie Gibson led the defensive effort for Union with 26 digs, while Jordan Shuler had 22. The Lady Bears also got 19 digs from Isabella Blagg, as well as 14 from Brooke Bailey and 12 from Gracy McKinney.
On the attack, Shuler had 17 kills, while Blagg added 15 and Bailey finished with 37 assists.
The loss for Battle came one day after an emotional five-set win over Wise Central. But Lady Trojan coach Brittni Haderer said coming off the big win was not a factor in the loss.
“I don’t think that had any impact on what we did tonight,” Haderer said. “We took a lot of learning components from tonight. Union played a great game tonight. Very scrappy and they kept the ball alive.
“They were doing a lot of things right, and you’ve got to do things right every night that you play if you want to be successful.”
Rylan Kestner had nine kills to lead Battle’s attack, while Mackenzie Smith had 11 assists.
Allison Smith finished with 15 digs, and Jacqueline Hill finished with 13 digs for the Lady Trojans.