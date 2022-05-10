BIG STONE GAP — Union pitcher Ava Collinsworth did something Tuesday that most pitchers have not been able to do against Gate City this season.
The sophomore nearly silenced the Lady Blue Devils’ bats in a 2-0 Mountain 7 District softball win for the Lady Bears.
WAITING GAME
The loss knocked the Lady Blue Devils (13-7, 10-2) out of sole possession of the top spot in the Mountain 7 standings. Gate City entered the day a game up on Wise Central, but the Lady Warriors (14-4, 8-2) earned a 13-0 win over John Battle to pull even with the Lady Devils in the loss column.
Gate City, which concluded regular-season play Tuesday, now has to wait and see how Central finishes out the week. The Lady Warriors play at Lee High on Wednesday and end the regular season Friday at home against Ridgeview.
A Central loss in either game would give the Mountain 7 title to Gate City.
Should the Lady Warriors win both games, they would earn co-championship status with Gate City and force a playoff to determine the district’s No. 1 seed in the Region 2D tournament.
TUESDAY’S VICTORY
Collinsworth scattered three Lady Blue Devils hits and shared the credit afterward.
“I couldn’t have done it without my defense,” she said. “On top of the hits we had, my defense was really there for me. They always have my back.”
Gate City pitcher Abby Davidson took the hard-luck loss after also allowing only three hits. Davidson struck out 11 and walked one.
“Abby pitched a phenomenal game and I hate that we couldn’t get a win for her,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “We just couldn’t produce.”
Union (10-10, 4-8) took advantage of its scarce opportunities.
“We came ready to play and we had a lot of energy from the start,” Union coach Mackenzie Brewer said. “Once we got on base, we knew what we were doing. We had very few hits, but we found a way.”
Megan Day scored the game’s first run in the first inning. Day drew a walk, stole second base, moved to third on an error and came home on an Addison Toney double.
Toney picked up Union’s other RBI with a single in the third inning that scored Hannah Mullins from second.