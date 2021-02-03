BRISTOL, Va. — Union’s Thomas Potter was in total control at the VHSL Region 2D wrestling championships for the lower weight classes at John Battle High School.
Ahead 17-2 in points, Potter pinned Kalib Simmons in the 145-pound final on Wednesday night. Potter, who trained all summer in Kingsport, had already earned a state tournament berth with a semifinal-round pin of Levi Thomas of Lebanon in just 38 seconds.
“He’s one of the smoothest wrestlers I’ve ever seen,” Union coach Steve Gardner said about his talented freshman. “He thinks a couple of moves ahead of what he wants to do. He’s always calm and in control. He’s a very good technical wrestler, but also a smart kid.”
Two other Bears finished third, which in a normal year would have qualified them for the state tournament. This year with the COVID-19 restrictions, only the top two go to state.
Christian Fannon of Union finished third at 106, taking a 2-1 decision over Micah Ferguson of Graham. The Bears’ Bryce Ramey finished third at 126.
“This has been far from a normal year which has impacted us and every other wrestling team,” Gardner said. “I’m glad our kids came out competed, and carried through for the whole season. They’ve worked hard through some adverse conditions. I’m proud of what they’ve done.”
Among the other standout performances, John Battle’s Johnathan Almany won his third straight region championship with a 6-0 decision over Lebanon’s Ian Willis in the 126 final.
Wise Central’s Aiden Belcher finished third at 113 after losing to John Battle’s Christopher Faust in the semifinal round. Warriors coach Steven Isbell feels his team could make some noise at the heavier weights, especially seniors Brodie Bryant and Austin Eldridge at 182 and 195.
“It was a rough day today, but we’re proud of them,” Isbell said. “Normally, third-place would have be going too, but COVID has hit everything hard. Our heavier kids, we should have some good ones. We feel like our 195 and 182 should dominate. Our heavyweight could and our 220 has a good chance as well.”
Lee High’s Isaiah Dotson successfully used an armbar to score a pin on Ethan Brummitt of John Battle in the third-place match at 132.
“Isaiah is a senior and it was his last match going out unless something happens where he could move up,” Lee coach Mike Garcia said. “It was a good way for him to go out. We run armbars in practice all the time and it just came natural to him from muscle memory. I was very proud of the way he did that. Hopefully, we have a couple more do well Saturday.”