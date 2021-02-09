BIG STONE GAP — In VHSL Class 2 basketball, it’s a luxury to have a team with multiple players that can score from just about anywhere on the floor.
Union has enjoyed such luxury all season, including Tuesday night when the Bears had four starters finish in double figures on the way to an 86-33 win over Richlands in the Region 2D boys regional quarterfinals.
Union (12-3) advanced to Thursday’s semifinal game at home against fellow Mountain 7 District team Ridgeview (9-6). The Wolfpack defeated Marion 74-63 in their quarterfinal game.
PERSONAL BEST
Alex Rasnick led Union's collection of big scorers with 26 points, including 24 off a career-high eight 3-pointers.
“During practice we’ve been working against zone (defense) because we knew they ran zone,” Rasnick said. “I knew I had to shoot it and all of us had to pass it around and shoot it. The ball just went in the basket for me tonight.”
Rasnick said different players have stepped up at different times in each of the Bears' games this season.
“We like to share the ball and everybody gets the ball and shoots it. We play as a family,” he said.
Union coach Zack Moore said that family attitude has powered his team this season.
“That’s what we preach,” Moore said. “Share the ball, make the extra pass, get it to the first guy you see that’s open and let’s try to get a great shot as compared to a good shot. When we do that and when you’re making them, then I feel like we’re tough to guard.”
ROLLING ALONG
The plan certainly worked Tuesday.
Sean Cusano had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears. Bradley Bunch finished with 16 points and Noah Jordan added 13.
The Bears wasted little time in taking control of the game. They led 10-6 halfway through the first quarter before going on a 19-0 run over the next five minutes to build a 29-6 lead with 6:19 left in the second period.
In the third, a 25-0 run pushed Union's lead to 65-18 with 1:05 to play in the quarter.
Both outburst were the byproducts of solid defense, Moore said.
“It’s all about making shots, first of all, but more importantly, when you’re getting stops on defense," the coach said. "That’s what I try to preach to the guys. You can’t go on runs, you can’t get scoring opportunities if you’re not getting stops and you’re not getting defensive rebounds.”
Cade Berry and Logan Stilwell led Richlands’ scoring effort with eight points apiece.