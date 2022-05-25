Union repeats as Region 2D track champion

BRISTOL, Va. — Union boys track did it again.
The Bears outdistanced Ridgeview 132.5-104 Wednesday at Virginia High to claim its fourth straight Region 2D championship.
Tazewell (60 points), Wise Central (59) and Virginia High (53) rounded out the top five boys squads.
Malachi Jenkins was the big point producer for Union, winning the high jump with a jump of 6-0 and taking third in the 110 and 300 hurdles, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump.
“I know I can do better and improve for state,” Jenkins said.
Improving the high jump is Jenkins’ top goal for the VHSL Class 2 championships, which is scheduled for the weekend of June 3-4 at James Madison University.
Union also got big numbers from Dorian Almer, who won the 3,200 and finished third in the 1,600, and Isaiah Pennington, who took a victory in the 800.
Keyandre Davis also gave Union big points.
The senior, who won the state shot put title in the winter during the indoor track season, took the regional championship in the shot with a throw of 50-8. He finished second in the discus.
Throwing in the winter season helped prepare him for the spring outdoor season, Davis said.
“What you’ve learned from indoor, you can just take it to the outdoor season, and it’s just nice and smooth,” Davis said.
BATTLE GIRLS TAKE REGION CROWN
John Battle, which got wins from Olivia Stevens in the 400 and Jada Samuel in the 400 hurdles, used balanced scoring to win the girls regional title with 120 points.
Ridgeview finished second with 110 points, followed by Tazewell (86), Lee High (56) and Virginia High (51).
TOP INDIVIDUALS
Lee High sophomore Cassidy Hammonds earned the female athlete of the meet award after winning the long jump, triple jump and 300 hurdles events. She also finished third in the 100 hurdles and the 100.
“It’s been pretty eventful,” Hammonds said. “It’s been so much fun to come out here and compete with all these people who are just so skilled.”
Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers won the male athlete of the region meet award after winning the 100, 200, 400 and long jump and a third-place finish in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump.
Wise Central’s Maddox Reynolds, who already owns five state titles, earned the opportunity to gain two more by winning both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Reynolds has four state rings in the 55-meter indoor hurdles and one state ring in the 110 hurdles.
He won the outdoor hurdles in his freshman year. The senior missed his sophomore year after it was canceled because of COVID-19 and he missed the state track meet last season because of an injury.
He said he’s excited about the chance to compete at the state level in the outdoor track season again.
“God helped me through it and I came back and I feel like I’m better, and it just made the competition so much better,” Reynolds said. “To be out here running and everything is just amazing.
“I’m ready. I want those rings. It’s everybody’s dream.”
Central freshman Hannah McAmis set two region records in winning the 100 and 200 with times of 12.63 and 26.52.
“It feels amazing,” McAmis said. “It’s pretty cool. It also makes me want to push harder and get a better record and beat myself.”
Defending girls state champion Riley Housewright, of Gate City, earned another regional championship in the shot put with a throw of 34-2.5.
OTHER WINNERS
Other winners in the boys competition include Virginia High’s Brett Goss in the 1,600, Wise Central’s Alex Gent in the triple jump, Octavius Pridgen, of Tazewell, in the discus, the Gate City 4x800 relay team of Dominic Benjamin, Hunter Bull, Ben Krantz and Matthew Hamilton and the Ridgeview relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x200.
In the regional girls competition, other winners include Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp in the 800, Tazewell’s Lauren Keene in the 1,600 and 3,200, Marion’s Raegan Cox in the high jump and Tazewell’s Landry Lallande in the discus.