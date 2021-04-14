BRISTOL, Va. — Union didn’t get a chance to defend its 2019 VHSL Class 2 boys cross country state championship last fall. The Bears will finally get that opportunity next week after rolling to a 39-73 win over Lebanon in Wednesday’s Region 2D championship race at Sugar Hollow Park.
Junior Asher Whitt led the Bears charge, with his individual championship run of 17:52.3, nearly 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Derek Mitchell of Lebanon. Whitt was having trouble with his right calf before the race, but all that was forgotten once the race started.
“My right leg was hurting, but once I got up to speed and got in the pace, I was going pretty good,” Whitt said. “I went back-and-forth with Tazewell’s No. 1 (Ian Rhudy) for a while, but on the back side of the course I was able to get him. It feels amazing to win my first cross country race.”
Four other Bears had top-15 finishes to earn all-region honors.
They were: sixth-place Dorian Almer (18:39), eighth-place Ben Hersel (18:45), 12th-place Noah Jordan (19:14) and 15th-place Isaiah Pennington (19:29). Mason Bryington and Gavin Bolling also ran for the region champs.
With a short cross country season, Union coach Mark Castle mixed up the training after last week’s Mountain 7 District championships. He had the boys run at 400-meter intervals to work on their speed.
“It’s been one of those seasons where the training has been different,” Castle said. “I thank God for these kids. They’ve been an amazing group of kids. Asher usually has another boy he runs with in these meets, but today he was out on an island, and he still held it up.
“He’s a tremendous runner, but the thing with this group, they love each other, and they’re family. I know that term is thrown around a lot, but they really work hard for each other.”
The top two teams and three individuals — Rhudy of Tazewell, Chase Harrington of Virginia High and Gabe Brown of Ridgeview — qualified for the state meet.
Gate City had two boys earn all-region honors. Ethan Dingus finished ninth (18:47), one spot ahead of teammate Will Miller (18:53).
GIRLS COMPETITION
Virginia High outpaced Wise Central 39-65 for the Region 2D girls title. However, the Lady Warriors finished 18 points ahead of third-place Graham to earn a state berth.
Katie Benson of Graham won the individual title (19:17) by crossing the finish line well ahead of runner-up Lauren Keene of Tazewell (20:54).
Lydia Slemp finished third individually (21:30) to lead Wise Central, with Isabella Sturgill sixth (23:20). Other Lady Warriors scores came from: Kally Hughes, Sophia Stallard and Alissa Green. Sarah Slemp was one spot behind as Wise Central packed together for 23-26 individual finishes.
“Being truthful, these girls came into the season where they had been running in the winter,” Wise Central coach Brian Mills said. “They came in with a base built and they worked hard all season long. More than their running, they hang out and are a real tight-knit group. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished this year.
“When I first heard of running cross country in the winter, short season, I thought we’re going to have a lot of injuries. But the kids are resilient. You put them up to the task and they’re going to achieve it.”
Benson, Keene and fourth-place Suzanne Moore of Gate City (22:17) qualified for the state as individuals.
Julia Bocanegra from Gate City also earned all-region, as did Union’s Diamond Hanson.