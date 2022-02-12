GATE CITY — Minnesota Fats used to do it and Gate City did it for years, and now the Union Bears boys basketball team has done it as well.
Union ran the table in the Mountain 7 District with Friday’s 53-30 road win over Gate City.
The Bears (17-5, 12-0) now shift into postseason mode, starting with the district tournament before moving on to Region 2D play as a top seed.
The Mountain 7’s top seed, Union earned a first-round bye and home-court advantage throughout the event. The Bears play Thursday against the survivor between John Battle and Ridgeview.
“You have district champs every year but not everybody runs the table every year,” said 15th-year Bears coach Zack Moore. “So I’m happy for them and it’s one of the goals we had.”
In the girls’ game, Gate City secured the Mountain 7’s No. 2 seed with a comfortable 48-33 victory.
BEARS DO IT WITH DEFENSE
Union’s boys clamped down defensively against an offensively challenged unit missing leading scorer Eli McMurray, who may be lost for the season with a broken knuckle. The Bears forced 17 turnovers and held Gate City to 37.5% shooting from the field.
“Early on we had good energy in the half court man-to-man, but we got into a little foul trouble so we went zone,” Moore said. “I felt the front of the zone — Peyton (Honeycutt), Caiden (Bartee) and Malachi (Jenkins) — got their hands on a lot of balls. That leads to transition and we’re pretty good in transition.”
The Bears gained control of the game in the second quarter, connecting on 9 of 10 shots from the floor — 5 of 5 from 3-point range — to lead 33-12 at halftime.
In the first half, the Blue Devils committed 11 turnovers and hit 6 of 17 shots.
“Eli is a great player and we miss him, but we’ve still got to play without him,” first-year Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “Nothing changes, nobody’s going to feel sorry for us.
“Give Union a lot of credit. They’re a good team and they know who they are. They came in here and beat us in about every facet of the game.”
Bradley Bunch, a 6-foot-6 senior who averages 27 points a game, led the Bears with 20 points. Bartee, who drilled three 3-pointers, scored 15 points and the 6-3 Jenkins, who threw down three dunks, added 14 points.
“We know Bradley’s going to do the bulk of our scoring, but we have three guys (Bartee, Jenkins and Noah Jordan) basically averaging 10 a game,” Moore said. “It’s usually a different guy each night (providing offensive support for Bunch).”
Gunner Garrett scored 15 to lead Gate City (10-10, 8-4), which as the tournament’s No. 3 seed will host Lee in first-round play on Tuesday.
LADY DEVILS GET IT DONE
Gate City’s girls gained the league’s second seed in next week’s Mountain 7 tournament with a solid win.
The Lady Blue Devils (13-9, 10-2) dominated the third quarter to turn a 23-18 edge at halftime into a 40-22 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Lexi Ervin made three 3-point shots en route to a 13-point night to pace Gate City offensively.
Brooke Bailey scored 15 points and Abby Slagle had 14 to lead Union, which earned the tournament’s fourth seed by winning a coin flip with John Battle.
The Lady Bears (12-9, 5-7) and Battle tied for fourth place during the regular season.
Union entertains Battle in first-round play Monday night. Gate City hosts No. 7 Lee.