BRISTOL, Va. — Graham was seeing a lot of orange and blue after Tuesday’s Region 2D girls soccer semifinal match at Sugar Hollow Park.
The Lady Bears jetted out to an early lead and went on to win 5-0.
Emma Hemphill had a hat trick — netting two of her three goals in the second half — and helped propel Union into the regional title game for the first time.
Union, which also earned a berth in the VHSL Class 2 tournament for the first time, will face Virginia High on Thursday back at Sugar Hollow Park. The Lady Bearcats beat Tazewell 3-1 on Tuesday.
“This is a really important game and I just had to keep shooting,” Hemphill said. “It feels really good to be going to the region championship game because we got knocked out last year in this game and it feels even better to go another step further.”
Isabella Blagg got the first goal of the afternoon, scoring in the fourth minute. The Lady Bears' onslaught went full bore from there.
Shay Henderson found herself alone with the Graham goalkeeper in the box in the 12th minute and converted the opportunity into another tally.
Not long after that, Hemphill made some string music of her own, netting a goal in the 16th minute. By the half, the Lady Bears had a commanding three goal lead and the G-Girls had barely managed a sniff at the goal.
“Our goal was to try to start fast,” Union coach James Hemphill said. “That was a big ask of me to them because Graham is notorious for being strong starters to a game. To bring the game to them as fast as we could was huge.”
Graham found many more chances in the second half but couldn't convert.
Hemphill got her other two goals, in the 43rd and 69th minutes, to seal the deal for the Lady Bears.
“(Graham’s) defenders are pretty rough and I took some hits,” she said. “You have to study their movements and you’ll figure out what works and what doesn’t.
“My dad yells at me when I’m out on the field a lot, but that helps push me and he’s done a great job with the team.”
For Coach Hemphill, watching his daughter have a big day in the most important match of the season was more than gratifying.
“There’s a lot of pride seeing Emma have a good game,” he said. “That’s the best word I can come up with. I’m very proud of the team and every single one of these girls works very hard in practice.”
LADY BEARCATS CLAW 'DOGS
Aly Wright's goal in the 20th minute gave the Lady Bearcats the early lead.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t have many chances in the first half — taking only two shots on goal — but turned up the intensity in the second. Tazewell ended the game with six shots.
Adie Ratcliffe hammered home a goal in the 53rd minute to put Virginia High up 2-0, and Maria Wilson added the final goal for the Bristol bunch in the 57th from less than 10 yards out.
The late goal off the foot of Reagan Harvey allowed the Lady Bulldogs to avoid the shutout in the 77th minute.