ABINGDON — Union rolled to a big Mountain 7 District boys basketball win, but Bears coach Zack Moore was not completely pleased with the victory.
Despite a 63-42 win, Moore said his team struggled with its shots and its overall play at times.
“We came out and we made shots at the start, and we scored nine points in the first couple of minutes, and then we struggled to score the rest of the game,” Moore said.
The Bears shot 33% (21 of 63) from the floor.
That’s far too many missed shots for Moore.
“We got about any shot we wanted in the paint and then just couldn’t finish,” the Bears coach said.
One advantage for Union (6-3, 2-0) was that Abingdon struggled just as much from the floor.
The Falcons (7-5, 3-1) connected on 15 of 45 (33% from the floor).
“A road game, a district game against a good opponent. You just try to gut it out and you try to just get out of here with a win,” Moore said. “We’ll take it, obviously. But we know we can play better.”
QUICK START
Union jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes before Abingdon got on the scoreboard.
The Bears led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Abingdon 21-12 in the second to build a 35-18 halftime lead.
EARLY EXIT
Union was aided in the scoring department with free throws shot in the second quarter after two technical fouls were called against Falcons coach Aaron Williams.
Williams was slapped with his first technical at the 2:51 mark of the second quarter and picked up his second with 47 seconds before halftime.
Williams’ second technical also led to his automatic ejection.
“Just fighting for our team,” Williams said.
“That’s what coaches do.”
Union held onto a 44-28 lead after three quarters before Abingdon cut the margin to 47-36 with 5:13 left to play.
“They made a run in the second half and cut it to 11,” Moore said. “It was like they weren’t done playing and we were just waiting for the clock to run out.”
DEFENSE
Defense carried Union down the stretch and throughout the game.
The Bears took advantage of 22 Abingdon turnovers to keep their lead in double figures for most of the contest.
“Union was the more physical team and I thought Union just went to the boards harder,” Williams said. “I thought our defense initially was pretty good, but the defensive possession ain’t over until you get a defensive rebound. I think we just didn’t close the possessions tonight.”
NO BIG GUY
The game was played without Abingdon’s 7-footer, Evan Ramsey.
The junior, who missed the Arby’s Classic the last week of December because of illness, did not play in Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury.
Union’s big guy, Bradley Bunch, finished with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Caiden Bartee finished with 17 points for the Bears.
Union also got nine points and 11 rebounds from Noah Jordan, while Malachi Jenkins pulled down nine rebounds.
Abingdon got 15 points from James Whited and 13 more from Luke Honaker.
UP NEXT
Union faces a tough challenge Friday with a road game at East Rockingham in a rematch of last season’s VHSL Class 2 state championship game.
Abingdon is scheduled to travel to undefeated Ridgeview Tuesday in another key Mountain 7 District game.