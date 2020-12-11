BIG STONE GAP — The defending Region 2D girls basketball champions entered quarantine Friday.
Union athletic director Elijah Helton said the Lady Bears were placed under quarantine following a positive test for the coronavirus.
"What I can say right now is that the girls basketball team is under quarantine until somewhere between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23," Helton said.
He said the final date of the quarantine is uncertain because guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health are still being studied to determine the length of the quarantine required for the particular incident with the Lady Bears. VDH guidelines on quarantine lengths vary from seven to 14 days.
The Union boys team is not affected and is still moving forward with practice in anticipation of its season opener, scheduled for Dec. 21 — the first date of VHSL competition — at home against Science Hill. The Bears are slated to host Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Dec. 23, but that game is up in the air because the Blue Devils are under quarantine until Dec. 16.
Union's girls are scheduled to play at Thomas Walker on Dec. 21 before traveling to Gate City on Dec. 23 for their district opener.
Helton said no games have been postponed yet.
"As of right now, we've not looked that far ahead," he said.
Union becomes the second Mountain 7 girls team forced to quarantine because of the coronavirus. Gate City's girls are under quarantine until Dec. 17.
Two other Mountain 7 girls teams, Abingdon and John Battle, are not under quarantine and have had no positive tests. However, following a recommendation from the Mount Rogers Health District last week, Washington County Schools suspended athletic activities through at least early January because of the pandemic.