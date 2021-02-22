SALEM — Thomas Potter added his name to the list of Union state champions on Monday evening at the Salem Civic Center.
Potter, a freshman, captured the VHSL Class 2 wrestling championship at 145 pounds with a sudden victory, 5-3, over Poquoson's Joseph Chiappazzi in the final. Potter (13-0) completed his undefeated season after winning by pinfall over Bryce Hildebrand of Buffalo Gap in the quarterfinal round and taking an 8-4 decision over Trey Lawrence of Glenvar in the semifinal.
Potter's victory came one day after the Bears won the state championship in boys basketball on their home court.
Union wrestler Johnny Satterfield finished third at 170 pounds after taking his only loss of the season. Satterfield (13-1) dropped a 3-1 decision to Poquoson's Caden Mason in the semifinal but recovered to win his final two matches, including a 3-0 decision over Buffalo Gap's Mark Yoder for third place.
Three Wise Central wrestlers hit the mats at state, Austin Eldridge working his way through the 195 consolation bracket to finish fourth, Austin Clevinger placing fifth among the heavyweights and Brodie Bryant finishing sixth at 182.
Lee grappler Grayson Huff took fifth place at 160.
John Battle's Johnathan Almany and Graham's Justin Fritz highlighted the efforts of other Region 2D wrestlers. Almany (12-0) had three pins on his way to winning the 126-pound title, including a fall over Lebanon’s Ian Willis in a rematch of the Region 2D final. Fritz (15-0) won his fourth state championship by pinning Stuarts Draft's Kyle Coffey in just 23 seconds in the 182-pound final.
Poquoson claimed the team championship over runner-up Lebanon 167.5-122.5.
The Pioneers had state champions in Cole Jessee (152) and Trent Ray (220). Jessee won three decisions, including 3-2 over Stuarts Draft's Asher Coffey for the title. Ray pinned Glenvar's Zach Moore in his final.
The Pioneers' Ian Willis (126) and Fisher Martin (170) earned runner-up finishes and Hunter Martin (120) and Luke Childress (132) posted third-place finishes.