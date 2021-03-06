GATE CITY — Like a mighty stick of bamboo, the Union defense bent but did not break in Saturday afternoon’s Mountain 7 District football contest at Gate City's Legion Field.
The Bears (2-0, 2-0) stopped the Blue Devils six of the seven times they moved inside enemy territory en route to a 26-6 win.
“Those were all big momentum swings when we got a stop, especially trying to contain (Luke) Reed at quarterback because he’s dangerous,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Our defensive line in the second half made great adjustments not getting out of their rush lanes. Our defensive backs did a great job too of breaking up some of those long passes.
“It was a total team win and a great effort by our guys.”
The lone breakdown came when Reed scrambled 20 yards as the first half came to a close. Every other time, though, Gate City came up empty, largely the result of Union’s swarming attack.
“Union is a well-coached team and I thought our kids played hard,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “I thought we battled today and the kids are responding to what we’re coaching. I think we’re heading in the right direction and I think we looked better than we did last week.”
The classic “Mr. Inside” and “Mr. Outside” combination of tailbacks produced a winning formula for the Bears.
Junior Zavier Lomax once again was the focal point of the offense, getting the call 26 times and finishing with 157 yards and two touchdowns running straight and in between the tackles.
“I love running to contact,” Lomax said. “Every time I got a handoff, someone was on the ground and the holes were there all day.”
Backfield mate Peyton Honeycutt — strong at cutting outside and beating defenders to the edge — had 14 carries for 92 yards and one trip to paydirt.
“Peyton is a tremendous football player and he played great on both sides of the ball,” Turner said.
Added Lomax: “Peyton can really run the ball and get outside on everybody. He isn’t scared to pop anybody, either.”
“Our conference is loaded with running backs and it seems like everyone has one,” Houseright said. “It’s just what you have to get ready for every week.”
Bears quarterback Bradley Bunch had a tough start, throwing an interception to Carson Jenkins on the first play from scrimmage. Bunch recovered nicely and finished 7-of-11 passing for 67 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to Alex Rasnick with 2:31 left in the second period.
“After the first play, we tried to take a shot early and underthrew the ball, but I thought Bradley Bunch did a good job of settling in at quarterback,” Turner said. “On our offensive line, we’re starting three sophomores and one senior. Carson Gray is our lone senior in that group and is a leader.”
Gate City (0-3, 0-3) continued to show improvement offensively. Reed was 16-for-33 for 170 yards despite hurting his ankle midway through the second quarter. Jenkins came in briefly and completed 3 of 4 passes for 19 yards.
However, the Devils couldn't establish a run game against the stout Union defense, and Eli Starnes finished with 37 yards on 10 carries. Reed toted the ball 12 times but ended up with minus-5 yards because of four long sacks.
Gate City was 0-for-5 on fourth-down conversions, including a backbreaking 28-yard sack on a Reed scramble to start the second half after driving to the Union 25.
The Bears scored six plays later — Lomax taking it in from the 10 — for a three-score lead.
“We’ve got kids in there that got out of basketball and they’re starting to grasp defensive concepts," Houseright noted. "We’re really young in a bunch of places on both sides.”
Gate City’s Jake Taylor had a solid day catching the ball, grabbing six passes for 53 yards. Jenkins also had six catches for 84 yards.
UP NEXT
Both teams go on the road next Friday for Mountain 7 games, Union to John Battle and Gate City to Wise Central.