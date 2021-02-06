BRISTOL, Va. — Johnny Satterfield knew every point was precious at Saturday’s VHSL Region 2D wrestling championships at John Battle.
Satterfield, a sophomore at Union, knew he had to play out the match in his mind to become a region champion — and he did, using a reverse and an escape to take a 3-1 decision over Fisher Martin of Lebanon in the 170-pound weight class final.
“The points were very scarce so that escape was huge,” Satterfield said. “Every point matters. It was a mental game, even more than physical. It’s like a play where you have to rehearse every single day.
“There was a point right before the escape where it flipped the switch. He’s scores a point and it’s only a one-point match, so I knew I had to score to keep him down.”
Satterfield joined teammate Thomas Potter, who won the 145-pound title during Thursday’s lower weight divisions portion of the meet, as a region champion.
Wise Central had three wrestlers reach Saturday’s final round and thus advance to the VHSL championships. Only one, senior Austin Eldridge at 195, became a region champion after a serious challenge.
Graham's Zach Blevins had Eldridge on his back and in danger of getting pinned early before Eldridge turned the tables. He proceeded to pin Blevins in 1:39.
“I kind of expected the throw, but the position I was in, I was pretty low. I didn’t think he would be able to get my hips to drop, but he’s strong,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge was the 2020 state runner-up and is motivated to go one step further in 2021.
“I’m going two weeks and nothing is going to stop me,” he said. “I’m going to work until I drop.”
The other Warriors wrestlers to qualify for state were Brodie Bryant and Austin Clevinger. In the 182 finals, Bryant was pinned by three-time state champion Justin Fritz of Graham in 2:27. Clevinger, competing in the 285 final, lost to Tazewell's Josh Herndon by pinfall.
“I knew our 95, 82 and heavyweight all had a good chance,” Central coach Kevin Reed said. “I thought our 220 might squeak one out, but the other guy had something different in mind. Overall, it was a good day for us.
“Austin went on his back early, but he came back. He’s been the leader of this team all year. He works harder and pushes harder than anyone in the room.”
Grayson Huff, a freshman at Lee, claimed a 6-3 decision over John Battle's Blaine Pittman to win the 160-pound title. He also was in danger early in his match.
“I got caught on my back the first period, so I had to score an early takedown to put some points on the board,” Huff said. “After that, I came back, got it done, won the region title and now get to go on to state.”
In a non-pandemic year, Lee's Joseph Blanken also would have qualified for state. He pinned Richlands' Dalton Phillips in three minutes to win the third-place match at 195.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only the top two advance to state this year.
VHSL Region 2D championships
Saturday
At John Battle High School
Team results
1. Lebanon 158.5, 2. Richlands 134, 3. John Battle 130, 4. Graham 96, 5. Wise Central 77, 6. Union 65, 7. Lee 48, 8. Marion 44, 9. Tazewell 34, 10. Virginia High 17
Individual finals
152 — Cole Jessee (Lebanon) pin Connor Cole (Richlands), 2:22
160 — Grayson Huff (Lee) dec. Blaine Pittman (John Battle), 8-3
170 — Johnny Satterfield (Union) dec. Fisher Martin (Lebanon), 3-1
182 — Justin Fritz (Graham) pin Brodie Bryant (Wise Central), 2:27
195 — Austin Eldridge (Wise Central) pin Zach Blevins (Graham), 1:39
220 — Trent Ray (Lebanon) pin Landen Mabe (Marion), 3:47
285 — Josh Herndon (Tazewell) pin Austin Clevinger (Wise Central), 0:27